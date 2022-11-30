ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
FLINT, MI
Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?

Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
BAY CITY, MI
Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know

One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
FLINT, MI
Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids

Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
FLINT, MI
Meet Santa Claus In Swartz Creek – And It’s Free

A local Swartz Creek business is giving kids a free and awesome opportunity to tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas this year. Free is not a word we hear very often during the holiday season, so it is beyond awesome that RJ Ryan and Tammy Trea, owners of Great Lakes Smoothie Co. & Eatery are offering an opportunity for kids to meet Santa Claus at no charge.
FLINT, MI
Burton, MI
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

