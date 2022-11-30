ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Reasonable officer’ facing man appearing high ‘would seek medical attention’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XOzQL_0jSg5dXj00

A “reasonable officer” confronted with a man approaching them with bulging eyes who appeared high would have considered seeking medical treatment, the inquiry into the death of a man who was restrained by police has heard.

Joanne Caffrey, an expert witness on the use of force and police custody, told the Sheku Bayoh inquiry in Edinburgh on Wednesday that if a hypothetical “reasonable officer” was approached by such a man they would have contacted the control room to alert them to the fact.

Father-of-two Mr Bayoh died after he was detained by six police officers who restrained him on the ground in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

His family believes race played a part in his death.

Pc Craig Walker and Pc Alan Paton were first on the scene after reports from members of the public that T-shirt-wearing Mr Bayoh had been carrying a knife and attacking vehicles.

Previously they told the inquiry that when they arrived at Hayfield Road they rapidly deployed their incapacitant sprays on the gas engineer after he failed to listen to their instructions, and Pc Paton said that when he arrived he thought Mr Bayoh was “clearly in some sort of rage or zombie state”.

Angela Grahame KC, the inquiry’s senior counsel, put a scenario to Ms Caffrey of a man wearing a T-shirt in freezing weather, walking briskly with “eyes bulging out of his head”, who had no visible knife, already walking towards a police van when they arrived, who one officer became aware was “high on something”.

Asked what level of response a “reasonable officer” would consider appropriate, Ms Caffrey said: “I think that they would be thinking about that, is this a person who’s under the influence of intoxication and or mental illness, and I need to get them medical attention.

“So: ‘Control, we need an ambulance’, ‘Hey guy, I want to help you, how can I help you’ and look at that initial engagement as to can you get a rapport with the person and stress to them we’re here to help, but still keeping all the distance because you don’t know whether there’s a weapon involved or not.”

She told the inquiry, chaired by Lord Bracadale, that alerting the area control room would have taken seconds.

The retired police officer, who has now been involved in more than 150 case reports over the past five years involving deaths in custody, police custody procedures and use of force, and more, took the inquiry through a range of options open to the “reasonable officer” confronted by the scenario of the events leading up to Mr Bayoh’s arrest and death.

These included meeting at a rendezvous point before going to the scene, which she said would give time to “discuss rapidly tactical options” and wait for more officers to arrive, and also a method of observing, waiting, and feeding back to area commanders in the control room.

Ms Caffrey told the inquiry that the “primary focus for dealing with any kind of bladed weapon is contain rather than restrain” but to do so you needed more than two officers.

“If four or six turned up together, you have got a really good chance of containment,” she said, and added it was a “preferred option unless it can be shown why it wasn’t”.

The inquiry heard Ms Caffrey agreed it would have been reasonable for armed response vehicles to have been contacted, and for them not to be deployed but to have waited for feedback.

The inquiry also heard how a dog unit being on scene can affect a suspect. On the day, a dog unit had been called for.

Ms Caffrey said it was not reasonable for just one unit to attend, because it was an incident above the level described as “business as usual” given the reports that a knife was involved.

Circumstances were put to Ms Caffrey through the lens of what a hypothetical “reasonable officer” would do.

Ms Caffrey agreed a reasonable officer would only use force which was reasonable, proportionate, and the minimum necessary.

She also agreed that the least forceful option must be attempted or considered and found to be inappropriate in the circumstances before other methods are considered.

The inquiry continues on Thursday, when Ms Caffrey is set to continue her evidence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sheku Bayoh inquiry: Preservation of life the priority when suspect restrained

The preservation of life and immediate first aid response should take priority over other welfare checks when a suspect is restrained, an inquiry has heard. Joanne Caffrey, an expert witness on the use of force and police custody, told the Sheku Bayoh inquiry in Edinburgh on Thursday that under the European custody standard, detainees must receive treatment comparable to a member of the public.
newschain

Prince of Wales to meet Joe Biden on final day of US trip

The Prince of Wales will meet US President Joe Biden on the final day of his trip to Boston. William will be greeted by Mr Biden during a visit to the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday, ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in the evening. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Prisoner release was considered at start of Covid pandemic – Hancock

A plan to release “thousands” of prisoners was considered during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to Matt Hancock’s diaries. The details, first reported by the Daily Mail which is serialising the former health secretary’s journals, come as Mr Hancock returns to Westminster after his stint on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping

A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
Law & Crime

Texas Cop Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Firing at 17-Year-Old Eating a McDonald’s Hamburger in His Car

A former Texas cop is now accused of attempted murder for shooting and seriously injuring a teenager who was eating a McDonald’s hamburger in his car. James Brennand, 25, a San Antonio police officer at the time, opened fire on Erik Cantu, 17, as the teenager sat in his car in a parking lot eating a burger on Oct. 2. As Law&Crime previously reported, body camera video shows Brennand approaching the car in which Cantu was sitting, opening the door, and ordering Cantu to “get out of the car” without any additional explanation. Cantu appears to have tried to back his car up, apparently touching or striking Brennand with the car door in the process. Brennand pulled his gun and, pointing it at Cantu, fired his weapon; he continued to shoot as Cantu tried to drive away.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
newschain

William and Kate sit courtside at NBA as race row overshadows Earthshot tour

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside to watch an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the end of the first day of their visit to the US. William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston has been overshadowed by the growing race row engulfing the future King’s godmother which has left the monarchy accused of being institutionally racist.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newschain

Health experts investigate Strep A cases after six children die

Health experts are investigating cases of Strep A infection after the deaths of six young children and a rise in cases. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been a rise in rare invasive Group A strep this year, particularly in children under 10, with five deaths of under-10s in England since September.
newschain

Prosecutor drops Australian Parliament House rape charge

A rape charge against a former government adviser has been dropped because of the life-threatening trauma a trial would cause the woman allegedly assaulted in a Parliament House office. Former government staffer Brittany Higgins alleges a more senior colleague, Bruce Lehrmann, 27, raped her in a minister’s office after a...
newschain

Fresh cases of diphtheria reported at Manston asylum centre

Fresh cases of diphtheria have been found at the asylum seeker processing centre at Manston in Kent. The cases, as reported by GB News, come after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed an increase in instances of the highly contagious disease among asylum seekers arriving in the country. A...
newschain

Starmer vows Labour would bring change in Scotland without indyref2

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged change in Scotland under Labour leadership – but maintained his stance that it will not be within an independent country. The Supreme Court recently ruled that a second referendum on independence is not within the competence of the Scottish Parliament. Approval from Westminster will...
newschain

Ship hosting Ukrainian refugees has contract extended by five months

Ukrainian refugees will spend a further five months on a ship which has been accommodating them since June this year, the Scottish Government have confirmed. The MS Victoria, which is docked in Leith, Edinburgh, will continue to provide “safe accommodation for displaced people” until June 2023 with the option to extend.
newschain

Hancock says ministers were told Covid could kill 820,000 people in UK

Matt Hancock has said he was warned the Covid pandemic could kill hundreds of thousands of people in the UK two months before the Government put the country into lockdown. The former health secretary said the chief medical officer for England Professor Sir Chris Whitty had informed him in January 2020 that in a “reasonable worst case scenario” as many as 820,000 could die.
newschain

Blackford stands down as SNP Westminster chief to allow for ‘fresh leadership’

Ian Blackford has announced he will step down as the leader of the SNP at Westminster in a bid to welcome “fresh leadership” to the top of the party. Mr Blackford, who took the role five years ago, will not seek re-election at the party’s AGM next week, he said in a statement on Thursday.
newschain

More calls for South African president to quit over theft probe

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing calls to step down after a parliamentary panel’s investigation found he may have breached anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of money from his farm. The calls follow allegations by the country’s former head of intelligence,...
newschain

Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence. Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday. It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol...
newschain

Rishi Sunak: Threat of NHS strike action ‘very regrettable’

The Prime Minister has said the threat of strike action in the NHS is “very regrettable”, and stressed pay awards must be “fair” for both taxpayers and workers. Rishi Sunak said he understands “things are difficult for people right now economically”. But he put...

Comments / 0

Community Policy