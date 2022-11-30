Tamalpais High School evacuated due to bomb threat

MILL VALLEY, Calif. ( KRON ) – A bomb threat at Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday led to an evacuation to the football field, according to a statement by the Tamalpais Union High School District.

All students and staff are safe, according to the superintendent. Nonetheless, residents of the surrounding area have been asked to shelter in place.

“In the interest of safety, students will be released immediately, and classes will be canceled for the day while law enforcement sweeps and secures the campus,” the statement read. “A reunification center has been set up at the Mill Valley Community Center (180 Camino Alto, Mill Valley). Please proceed to the Mill Valley Community Center to pick up your student, unless you have arranged for them to transport [themselves] home.”

Mill Valley police said the situation began at 9:20 a.m. when a staff member received a call from a blocked number indicating that the administration had 30 minutes to evacuate the school and there were bombs present. After the evacuation, a two-hour search found no explosive devices on campus.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

