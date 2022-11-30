Read full article on original website
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer Reveals Fan Favorite Joey Batey as Jaskier (VIDEO)
Your favorite bard from The Witcher is coming to the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. At the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, December 3, Netflix unveiled its trailer and key art for Blood Origin, revealing that fan-favorite Joey Batey will star as Jaskier in the four-part event series. (Jaskier is the traveling bard behind The Witcher’s viral song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.”)
George & Tammy review: A crooning, booze-soaked Nashville melodrama
Hollywood loves a couple right now. On screens both big and small, we are seeing the Golden Age of the shared biopic, these true two-handers. From Being the Ricardos to Pam & Tommy, via House of Gucci, Fosse/Verdon and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the most famous actors in the world are being drawn to these dramatic duets. And the latest iteration of this trend has arrived on new streaming platform Paramount+: George & Tammy, the inside story of the rocky marriage of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.Those names might not mean a lot to a British audience, but...
‘Game of Thrones’ Vet Kate Dickie Joins ‘Loki’ Season 2
The second season of the hit Disney+ series Loki landed another TV star familiar to fans of genre fare: Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie. The Scottish actress — who played Lysa Arryn, Lady Regent of the Vale, in five episodes of Game of Thrones — will appear in an unspecified villainous role in Loki Season 2, according to Deadline.
‘I’m getting to be an old fart now’: Daniel Mays on coppers, Brexit and his festive romcom
Daniel Mays has hurt his back. “It’s causing me a bit of gyp,” the Line of Duty star admits. “I’m just getting to be an old fart now. But that’s the hazards of the job, I’m afraid.” I’m speaking to him over video from his home in north London. The “job” in question is a new series about one of the Founding Fathers of America, Benjamin Franklin (Michael Douglas), for which Mays has been going back and forth to Paris to film. “Obviously it’s set in 1776 or whatever, and I have to wear those period shoes with heels,” he explains. “So your weight distribution is thrown forward. It’s like...
Sally Field names Burt Reynolds as ‘worst’ on-screen kiss.
Sally Field has named Burt Reynolds as her “worst” on-screen kiss. The Oscar-winner, 76, shamed the late actor, with whom she starred in ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ and who she dated, when a viewer of Thursday’s episode (02.12.22) of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ asked her to describe her least favourite film smooch.
Princess of Wales paid tribute to Princess Diana with jewellery at 2022 Earthshot Prize
The Princess of Wales paid tribute to Princess Diana with her jewellery at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London ‘Sabina’ dress, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband Prince William arrived to cheers from a crowd of fans at the MGM Music Hall.
