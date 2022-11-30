Read full article on original website
Car crashes into home in EBR, emergency officials say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a car that crashed into a home on Buttonwood Drive near Silverleaf Avenue. The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3, and caused at least one person to have minor injuries, according to emergency officials.
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-12 West at Millerville after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open. Congestion is approaching Juban Road. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two right lanes are blocked on I-12 West at Millerville due to an accident, according to DOTD. Congestion is approaching Range Avenue.
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-10 West before Grosse Tete
UPDATE: (3:12 p.m.) GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Grosse Tete, according to DOTD. Congestion remains seven miles long. GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — The right lane remains blocked, according to DOTD. Congestion has reached six miles long. UPDATE (12...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
brproud.com
Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
brproud.com
Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
Injuries Sustained In Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident.
brproud.com
2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
brproud.com
Running list of traffic incidents Wednesday, November 30
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area streets are busy Wednesday (November 30) evening and a number of traffic incidents are causing congestion. A running list of these incidents can be found below. Please note that the most recent situations can be found at the top of the list.
theadvocate.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Identification of the motorcyclist killed is pending. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work the scene and clear the roadway, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
[UPDATE] Christmas Lights on Vehicles in Louisiana – What’s Legal and What Isn’t?
Ready to really go all out and decorate your vehicle for Christmas? Before you do, take a look at what is, and what isn't allowed in Lafayette and Louisiana. Christmas time in Acadiana is such a great time of year. You might even say it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Temporary water outage to impact Baker residents
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker will be impacted by a temporary water outage on Friday, Dec. 2. Services will be interrupted from 9 a.m. until around 3:30 p.m. Repairs will affect homes near streets located in the area of Chipley, Clairmont, and Balm as well as the neighboring area.
Lafayette Police on Scene of Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle
Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle with at least one confirmed fatality. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway (Frontage Road). Authorities have confirmed one fatality...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge homicide suspect flees; dies on West Virginia interstate during shootout with police
A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend dead in Baton Rouge died Friday morning during a shootout with police along an interstate highway in West Virginia, where he had fled with the couple's 6-month-old child, the authorities said. Napoleon Crane, 29, left his girlfriend Da’Ja Davis in a car on...
brproud.com
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Baton Rouge man and seizure of gun, suspected cocaine and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 11 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a trooper saw someone commit a traffic violation on Burbank Dr. The affidavit states that Harold Oatis, 47, of, Baton Rouge ran a red light while driving a 2005 Lexus. A traffic stop was initiated...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI after crashing truck into ditch
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Central Police Department and Louisiana State Police trooper were called to an accident involving a 2017 Dodge Ram on Tuesday, November 29. The Ram was found to be in a ditch at a location on Core Ln. The driver of...
Motorcyclist killed in Lafayette crash identified
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are working the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
brproud.com
BPRD investigating after one person shot during alleged robbery on Bob Pettit Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting late Thursday night. Officers arrived in the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Blvd. around 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
