Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

All lanes open on I-12 West at Millerville after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open. Congestion is approaching Juban Road. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two right lanes are blocked on I-12 West at Millerville due to an accident, according to DOTD. Congestion is approaching Range Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

All lanes open on I-10 West before Grosse Tete

UPDATE: (3:12 p.m.) GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Grosse Tete, according to DOTD. Congestion remains seven miles long. GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — The right lane remains blocked, according to DOTD. Congestion has reached six miles long. UPDATE (12...
GROSSE TETE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Running list of traffic incidents Wednesday, November 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area streets are busy Wednesday (November 30) evening and a number of traffic incidents are causing congestion. A running list of these incidents can be found below. Please note that the most recent situations can be found at the top of the list.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Northwest Evangeline Thruway frontage road Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the NW Evangeline Thruway frontage road. Identification of the motorcyclist killed is pending. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work the scene and clear the roadway, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Temporary water outage to impact Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker will be impacted by a temporary water outage on Friday, Dec. 2. Services will be interrupted from 9 a.m. until around 3:30 p.m. Repairs will affect homes near streets located in the area of Chipley, Clairmont, and Balm as well as the neighboring area.
BAKER, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police on Scene of Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle

Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle with at least one confirmed fatality. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway (Frontage Road). Authorities have confirmed one fatality...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA

