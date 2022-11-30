DOVER, PA – Reports of a suicide man possibly armed with a gun forced lockdowns at two Dover area schools, the Northern York County Police Department reported. According to the department, dispatch received a call about a suicidal subject in Dover Township on Thursday at around 12:44 pm. In addition, the subject was identified as being possibly armed with a firearm and had fled from his home. As a result of the proximity of the call to Dover Area High School and Dover Area Middle School, all buildings in the Dover Area School District were placed on lockdown. Police said, The post Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools appeared first on Shore News Network.

DOVER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO