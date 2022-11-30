Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
3 Fun Things to do in Lancaster, PA this WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Former fire department treasurer charged with theft
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
pahomepage.com
Family of fallen officer presents check as Lebanon K-9 officer retires from police department
K-9 Officer Apollo, partner to Patrol First Class Sean Buck, has retired. He was celebrated by his fellow officers and the community on Thursday. Family of fallen officer presents check as Lebanon …. K-9 Officer Apollo, partner to Patrol First Class Sean Buck, has retired. He was celebrated by his...
abc27.com
Quarryville Police Department Equine Officer McGillicuddy honored at memorial service
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On a rainy Wednesday night, the Quarryville Police Department and members of the community had a private memorial service for miniature horse Officer McGillicuddy, according to abc27’s media partner LancasterOnline/LNP. On Nov. 2, the Quarryville Police Foundation announced the passing of Equine Officer McGillicuddy...
Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools
DOVER, PA – Reports of a suicide man possibly armed with a gun forced lockdowns at two Dover area schools, the Northern York County Police Department reported. According to the department, dispatch received a call about a suicidal subject in Dover Township on Thursday at around 12:44 pm. In addition, the subject was identified as being possibly armed with a firearm and had fled from his home. As a result of the proximity of the call to Dover Area High School and Dover Area Middle School, all buildings in the Dover Area School District were placed on lockdown. Police said, The post Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police arrest suspect who injured clerk during robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a robbery on Dec. 1 on Market Street, where police say the suspect allegedly pushed and injured the clerk. According to a police report, on Thursday, Dec. 1, at around 7 p.m. the Harrisburg Police responded to the report of a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street.
iheart.com
Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges
>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
WGAL
Two arrested in drug raid
Lancaster Police arrested two people Friday in a drug raid. Officers, including the Lancaster County SERT Team went to the 700 block of Beaver Street, after complaints of drug related activity in the area. Police arrested 25-year-old Carlos Rivera and 19-year-old Elijah Deliz. Both face numerous charges. Police say they...
abc27.com
York City Police make two gun arrests
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops. On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.
abc27.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg: Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are looking for a man they say was involved in a homicide in Harrisburg. According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at about 4 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Locust Street for a report of a deceased male. Upon the arrival of the officers, they located a man dead in a residential basement.
wkok.com
State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’
SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
abc27.com
Man leads Pennsylvania State Troopers on multi-county pursuit
(WHTM) — A Dillsburg man led Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Nov 30. According to State Police, Troopers were notified at around 1 a.m. that West Manchester Township Police were involved in a pursuit around the Dover area and the vehicle was last seen headed north toward Warrington Township.
abc27.com
New information released in Lancaster County homicide
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. The Coroner’s office says they responded to the 200 block of N. Second Street shortly after noon on November 30. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Lewis of Philadelphia, was found deceased at the scene seated in a parked vehicle.
Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
abc27.com
Cumberland County fire department receives donation
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Township Fire Department is one step closer to a new fire engine thanks to a generous donation from a family in grief. Brandon Skiles died from a drug overdose four years ago. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the anniversary of his death, the family and their business donated 100,000 to the fire department.
iheart.com
Man Allegedly Bilks Machine Company Out Of $100K Of Sales
>Man Allegedly Bilks Machine Company Out Of $100K Of Sales. (Lebanon County, PA) - A Lebanon County man is accused of stealing 100-thousand-dollars from a machine and transmission company in Cleona Borough. State Police say Paul Timothy Long conducted unauthorized sales on behalf of Long Machine and Tool/G-Force Transmissions for over 100 packages. He reportedly had customers make payments directly to his personal PayPal account. Troopers say Long's alleged actions went on for nearly three-years, ending in September of 2022.
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WGAL
Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township
West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide
LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police
Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
Comments / 3