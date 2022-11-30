ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

NYSEG suspending late payment charges for all customers this winter season

By Ashley Cafaro
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfBYY_0jSg5CuE00

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Two utilities are suspending late payment charges for all its customers this winter season.

Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation ( RG&E ) and New York State Electric and Gas ( NYSEG ) made the announcement on Monday.

From December 1, through April 15, 2023, the utilities will waive late payment charges for all its customers.

Tips to avoid being a victim of porch pirates this holiday season

Customers will not see a late payment charge this winter heating season if they don’t pay their bill on time after December 1st.

The reason? Supply prices.

“Given the inflationary prices that are out there, given what’s happening with supply price because of worldwide and national events. All utilities are seeing increases in supply prices,” said Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E.

Nilsen says electricity and natural gas delivery rates are expected to remain steady through the winter season, however supply prices are expected to climb.

“We have to pass that price through but we don’t have to pass on a late payment charge. So here’s one way that we thought we could help,” said Nilsen.

But NYSEG and RG&E is telling its customers they still need to pay their bill, preventing them from being in a position where they owe more money than they can afford.

“This is just one thing that we thought we could do to help a customer that maybe can manage their bill but its a matter of we need an extra week. We just don’t want to add any additional burdens to customers right now,” added Nilsen.

More details on RG&E and NYSEG late payment suspension.

If you need assistance, customers are encouraged to reach out. The utilities are more than happy to help its all customers who might be in trouble. Click here to learn how to contact NYSEG.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 2

Diana Krivitza
2d ago

that's no help! bills are outrageous so stop acting like this is going to help. in one month I have now paid over $1000 because you people said you could not get an actual read. I have been in my home for years and never ever had this problem. they are taking food away from people with this robbery

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxinews.org

Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion

More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park. Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.
ROCHESTER, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York

With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
ALBANY, NY
13 WHAM

Roc Holiday Village opening late Saturday due to high winds

Rochester, N.Y. — Due to a high wind warning Roc Holiday Village will open at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. "Safety is always our primary concern and we appreciate everyone's understanding," said Roc Holiday Village in a press release. Cozy Winter Igloo and Igloo Inn reservations prior to 4:00 p.m. will...
ROCHESTER, NY
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY weather causes power outages

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wind and rain have caused some minor power outages across Western New York. As of 1:54 p.m., about 66 National Grid customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages in Amherst and Pendleton. Their website shows restoration time later this afternoon. Around...
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York proposes a Thruway toll price hike

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Board of Directors will be “continuing to review and adjust its current toll rates to sufficiently fund its capital program, operations, and debt services,” according to New York State Officials. On the Thruway’s website, the Thruway Authority’s Agenda describes a possible increase in toll prices by nearly […]
NEW YORK STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy