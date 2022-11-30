Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Severe weather risk increases for Lake Martin area
Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties were placed in an increased severe weather risk. The National Weather Service has now issued a slight risk, a level two out of five risk category. Monday afternoon, the area was issued only a marginal risk, a level one out of five risk category. With...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Christmas parades through Alexander City
This coming Monday, the annual Christmas parade will march through the streets of Alexander City. The parade will go down Cherokee Street toward Benjamin Russell High School then up Church Street and down Tallapoosa Street, starting at 6 p.m. The parade will line up at Comer Street, which will be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
CACC receives $1 million donation
A local company made a generous donation this week. SL Alabama pledged $1 million to Central Alabama Community College for workforce development projects, according to a press release published by the school Thursday. According to CACC president Jeff Lynn, the funds will benefit the college’s Alexander City campus and will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wildcats silence late Dadeville comeback push
Corri Milliner scored 21 and threw down a game-sealing dunk en route to Benjamin Russell’s 63-52 victory over the Dadeville Tigers on Tuesday. “Corri did a great job of rebounding and just playing bigger tonight,” said Benjamin Russell head coach Jeremy Freeman. “He did a great job of playing around the bucket. Of course, he can finish around the rim when necessary.”
