Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 13 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date
Cowboys ex Deion Sanders, the coach at Jackson State, is being courted by numerous schools, and he's told recruits when he'll decide.
Deion Sanders officially named Colorado Buffaloes head coach
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly making the jump to FBS coaching, on the verge of becoming the
Is Andrew Luck vetting the next potential head coach of the Colts?
Andrew Luck may play a role in helping vet the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Jim Irsay has already fired Frank Reich to hire Jeff Saturday off the street to be the interim, so do not be shocked by anything the Indianapolis Colts owner does going forward. With...
Jerry Jones Uses 1 Word To Describe Upcoming Odell Beckham Jr Visit
The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to host former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a free agent visit. As you might imagine, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has some thoughts on it. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones had just one word to describe how he's feeling...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear
Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Xavier Tops WVU in Big East-Big 12 Battle
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Xavier.
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday Night Football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below. Indianapolis has already...
Colts at Cowboys: What to watch for
INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The basics Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. Broadcast: NBC. Spread: Cowboys by 10½. History lesson, Part I: It’s truly amazing how America’s Team has remained America’s Team considering its track record over the past quarter […]
Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal
"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Cowboys legend Deion Sanders told CowboysSI.com in an exclusive Video Visit earlier this year.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did something racist. Forgive him?
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't have a lot of fans in Baton Rouge, Lafayette or New Orleans, but there are some. There are even more in central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana. Most of us in southern Louisiana may not hate Jones and the Cowboys, but we sure love the New Orleans Saints.
