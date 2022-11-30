Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spray-painted house in Janesville, Wisconsin highlights affordable housing crisis
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A message spray-painted on a two-story Janesville rental home accuses a tenant of not paying her rent. The...
‘Wetlanders’ urge Madison leaders to reconsider new development proposal
A group residents in one northside neighborhood are urging Madison leaders to protect their wetlands and reconsider an area development proposal.
nbc15.com
Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several area hotels are getting renovations to prepare for more permanent residents. Turning hotels into housing is one way the City of Madison is adding desperately needed apartments for the growing population. This month, a 12-month renovation project will begin to turn the Madison Plaza Hotel...
nbc15.com
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting your car serviced is becoming more of a challenge. That’s because there’s less people out there to do it. Joe Conant, owner of Conant Automotive in Stoughton, said scheduling a service appointment is becoming more like scheduling a doctor’s appointment, having to do so months in advance.
x1071.com
Car Crashes into Wisconsin River Near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into the Wisconsin River on Highway 12 heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning. Dane County dispatch said it was first notified of the crash by Sauk County dispatch just before 8am. Dane County officials are handling the investigation because the crash happened on the Dane County side of the river. Preliminary reports from the scene indicate there was only one person in the car at the time of the crash. That person, a 50-year-old man from Circle Pines, Minnesota, was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries he sustained in the crash but is expected to be okay.
Daily Cardinal
Amtrak has potential to come to Madison
Steps towards an Amtrak passenger rail stop in Madison are underway. Madison will begin a Passenger Rail Station Study this month, focusing on a location for the potential Amtrak terminal. The terminal location currently has six routes: the University of Wisconsin-Madison Campus, Downtown, First Street, Near East Side, Oscar Mayer...
nbc15.com
Literacy Network director set to start new chapter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From 2008 to 2022, Jeff Burkhart has been at the helm of the Literacy Network of Dane County. He will soon start the next chapter in his career. Burkhart talks about the role the nonprofit played during the pandemic and what he’s been most proud of during his time with the organization.
nbc15.com
Madison College invites the public to celebrate Hmong New Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison College community spent their Saturday celebrating the Hmong New Year!. The technical college hosted a free event at their Traux Campus, where the public could watch cultural dance, buy from Hmong-owned vendors and spend time together as a community. Community engagement coordinator Masaya Xiong...
nbc15.com
Local area police officers shop for toys to give to kids in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison area spent their Friday morning shopping for toys to donate to families in need. Police Officers and other District Liaison Officers from Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Sun Prairie Police Department, and several other agencies made a stop to Farm and Fleet in order to give kids some toys for this holiday season.
nbc15.com
Unwanted firearms to be transformed into garden tools following Cambridge gun buyback
spectrumnews1.com
Madison community reacts to State St. shooting
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting occurred on Tuesday in downtown Madison on the 100 block of State Street. When the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nina Berkani was on her way home from work. Berkani works at Teddywedgers, which is a carry-out restaurant located just outside the Capitol.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DNR turning harder left
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
fox47.com
In treatment instead of in jail. Local initiative aims to help people fighting addiction
Imagine a dinner table with an empty chair. Then think about the loved one who is not in that chair because he or she died from a drug overdose. That's the reality for tens of thousands of families in the U.S., and it's getting worse. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, fentanyl overdose deaths grew in Wisconsin from 651 in 2019 to 1,280 last year. That's a 97-percent jump. Local police are seeing similar growth in fentanyl overdoses in Dane County. That's why a local group is giving certain people, who struggle with addiction, some alternatives for help that don't involve being treated like a criminal.
Badger Herald
Judge dismisses 2020 MMSD lawsuit, WILL files appeal
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington dismissed a 2020 lawsuit against the Madison Metropolitan School District Nov. 23. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty — a conservative advocacy group who initially filed the lawsuit — appealed the dismissal Nov. 26. In Feb. 2020, WILL sued MMSD...
nbc15.com
Literacy Network director retiring
WIFR
Geronimo Hospitality Group’s ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ returns to Beloit in December
Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and holiday drinks can go a long way. Lucy’s, Truk’t, Velvet buffalo and Merrill & Houston’s are among the seven Geronimo Hospitality Group hotels and restaurants in Rock County stirring up some holiday spirits for cocktails for a cause. There are different festive cocktails to try all month long; and with all drinks made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka sold, one dollar will be donated to the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
captimes.com
Madison's airport is the priciest of nation's 100 busiest airports
Madison’s airport has the highest average ticket price of any of the country’s 100 busiest airports, according to a new study from financial information website SmartAsset. The study, which analyzed data from the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, found the average airfare at the Dane County Regional Airport...
nbc15.com
MPD issues Silver Alert for missing woman last seen on city’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a Silver Alert Saturday night for a missing Madison woman who was last seen on the west side of the city Saturday morning. MPD said 62-year-old Everlee Triplett is missing and is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
x1071.com
Grass Fire At Scenic Overlook at Spring Green
Iowa County officials received a report of a grass fire at the Scenic Overlook near Spring Green Thursday around 3pm. The Spring Green Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene. Once they arrived on the scene, they found the area that he been on fire, but the fire was already out. There were no injuries or other issues at the Scenic Overlook that were reported.
