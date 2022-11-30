Read full article on original website
smokeandmirrors
3d ago
The more people start fighting back against crime, the less crime there will be. This [suspects] hands should of been “broken when he fell”. Because cops will hold him for 72 hrs then release him so he can just do it again. People need to start fighting back against crime and not calling police!
1 dead, 1 injured in reported shooting in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead and a woman seriously injured early Friday morning on Dec. 2. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to the corner of East 6th Street and San Marcos Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, […]
FOX21News.com
Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers
Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. 7 indicted on drug trafficking. One dead, one injured in Pueblo shooting. One dead, one injured in Pueblo...
FOX21News.com
7 indicted on drug trafficking
Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Sharing the...
Elderly Pueblo man killed while crossing HWY 50
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An elderly Pueblo man was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 50 against traffic, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 67-year-old Pueblo man was crossing the Highway 50 business loop near Aspen Road when he was struck by a passing vehicle. According […]
Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s 50th homicide investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have released the identity of the victim in a homicide that happened near Downtown Colorado Springs. Saturday, Nov. 26, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a "disturbance" at 6:30 p.m. at S. Nevada Ave. and E. Las Vegas St. At the scene, CSPD said found a The post Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s 50th homicide investigation appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing serious criminal charges following a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs. The Department of Justice shared details with the case publicly on Friday. According to a news release, an indictment states some of the suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, with some of them being accused of possession along with trying to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Some of the suspects appeared before a judge in November. One suspect, Gabriel Sanchez is at large and is considered a fugitive. KKTV 11 News has requested a photo of Sanchez.
KRDO
Jurors begin deliberating on high-profile murder case in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A high-profile murder trial in Pueblo is now in the hands of a jury. It comes after nearly two weeks of testimony in the Andrew Baros case. Baros is accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital nine months ago, injuring one, and killing Carlos Lerma.
IN-CUSTODY DEATH: Officer & paramedic names released
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The names of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer and paramedic with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) who were involved in the in-custody death on Tuesday, Nov. 15 have been released. Officer Sean Reed has been employed with CSPD since March 2015 and is currently assigned to the Sand Creek […]
Five arrested in targeted retail theft enforcement
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested five people on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after a targeted retail theft deployment on the city’s south side. CSPD said the city continues to experience a rise in retail crime, and noted that there has also been an increase in aggressive behavior toward store employees during […]
Video shows Anderson Aldrich's mother resisting arrest hours after Club Q shooting
A video obtained by Denver Gazette news partner KKTV shows the arrest of the mother of the Club Q shooting suspect for her behavior just hours after the Nov. 19 shooting that left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured. Police arrived at Laura Voepel's apartment complex...
KKTV
Vehicle fire shut down part of busy intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car fire has shutdown a busy area in the northeast part of Colorado Springs this morning. Firefighters with Colorado Springs Fire and Colorado Springs Police responded to the car fire on the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The car has very extensive damage.
Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was found dead on Potter Drive in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 22, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Dr., just after 6:20 p.m. At The post Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man linked to a robbery after detectives found a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on South Chelton Road on Tuesday. At 11 a.m., detectives with MVT found a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the 1400 block The post Robbery suspect arrested after detectives find stolen vehicle at a residence in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
PCSO asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a bank in Pueblo West on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to PCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway at 1017 North Market Plaza in Pueblo […]
Suspects wanted in Fountain liquor store theft
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects connected to a burglary on Nov. 15. FPD says two suspects entered a business in the 6900 block of Mesa Ridge Parkway and stole several hundred dollars worth of liquor. The first suspect is a Black man […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While responding to one crash, police became involved in a collision of their own when a driver sideswiped a patrol car. Officers were at Fountain Boulevard and Powers Wednesday just before 5 Wednesday morning, emergency lights on, when a southbound vehicle hit the cruiser. The driver kept going and has not been located as 7:45 a.m.
KKTV
Firefighters respond to shopping center fire in southern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the roof of a shopping center Saturday morning in the southern part of the city. Firefighters said at about 7:20 a.m that crews were on scene at the shopping center near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road. According to firefighters, a natural gas heating unit on the roof was on fire.
KKTV
Fire reported at apartment complex on south end of the Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment complex, firefighters responded to the building just before 8:30 Thursday morning. This is a developing story; keep checking back for...
KKTV
WATCH: Suspected porch pirate steals Christmas gift, victim says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who lives in Pueblo sent 11 News the above video, showing a person taking a package right off her front porch. If you have porch pirate video, we might be able to help in the case by putting the criminal’s face out there. Click here to submit your videos.
Pueblo patrol officers to receive salary increase
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced a salary increase for patrol officers starting Jan. 1, 2023. PPD said the City of Pueblo and the International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO Police Union #537) have agreed to a 7% pay increase for all police officers for 2023. Additionally, PPD says entrance-level pay is […]
