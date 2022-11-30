ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison

CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death

FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Northville man charged for allegedly peeping into child’s bedroom window

WIXOM, MI -- A Northville man has been charged after he allegedly was spotted peeping into the window of a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex earlier this week. According to WDIV-Detroit, Michael Nordstrom, 54, was arrested on Nov. 29 shortly after he allegedly peered into the room around 10:26 p.m. The child’s mother called police after she spotted the man and a short time later, police made contact with Nordstrom who was in the area and matched the description the mother gave police.
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case

The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
MLive

MLive

