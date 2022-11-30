Read full article on original website
Woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home sentenced to prison
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman will serve time after leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a home she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Friday, Dec. 2, and was sentenced to a minimum of 32 to 48 months in prison for one count of animals – killing/torturing.
‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death
FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
Jury finds Saginaw man guilty in 2020 shooting of teen who was left comatose
SAGINAW, MI — A jury has convicted a Saginaw man of shooting another man with criminal intent, but exonerated him of trying to kill his target. Still, a prison term is still in his future. Jurors on Thursday, Nov. 30, found 29-year-old Joseph A. Carter guilty of assault with...
Homicide suspect killed self after exchanging gunfire with Grand Rapids police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A homicide suspect who traded gunfire with police near a Grand Rapids school shot himself moments after running from officers. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom released new details about the shooting during a press conference Friday, Dec. 2. He said the suspect has been positively...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
Police videos released showing homicide suspect fire at officers before killing self
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have released dashcam and bodycam videos showing a homicide suspect firing at police in a cruiser before soon after taking his own life. Grand Rapids police released the videos Friday, Dec. 2, a day after the shootout in a Southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood near a school.
Northville man charged for allegedly peeping into child’s bedroom window
WIXOM, MI -- A Northville man has been charged after he allegedly was spotted peeping into the window of a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex earlier this week. According to WDIV-Detroit, Michael Nordstrom, 54, was arrested on Nov. 29 shortly after he allegedly peered into the room around 10:26 p.m. The child’s mother called police after she spotted the man and a short time later, police made contact with Nordstrom who was in the area and matched the description the mother gave police.
Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.
Saginaw mom gets probation after son shoots, paralyzes brother, 4, with stolen handgun
SAGINAW, MI — Last summer, an 8-year-old Saginaw boy found a stolen handgun in his mother’s room, with which he accidentally shot his younger brother. The wounded 4-year-old was left paralyzed and the boys’ mother faced a child abuse charge that could have cost her up to a decade in prison.
The Oakland Press
Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case
The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
$1M bond set, trial scheduled for Jackson man charged in fatal stabbing
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man charged in a fatal stabbing at a Jackson County bar will go before a jury in 2023. Rauss Ball, of Jackson, is scheduled to appear before Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson May 15, 2023, to begin a jury trial. Ball faces a single charge of open murder relating to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Taylin Alexander.
Right now in Wayne County, there are over 30 people charged with murder that are free on bond. Should they be?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers dozens of accused murderers – including those charged with First-Degree Murder – are free on bond as they await trial.
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-a District Court in Clinton County on seven charges.
2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County offers $2,500 reward in unsolved Flint homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from earlier this year. Jaymes “Saint” Wright was killed late Saturday, Nov. 5, and his homicide remains unsolved, according to Crime...
The Oakland Press
Lengthy prison sentence for man who beat another with baseball bat, leaving him injured for life
A 32-year-old Fowlerville man will likely spend the rest of his life incarcerated after being sentenced to a minimum of 62 and a-half years for a savage beating of a Northville man in 2019. On Nov. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Victoria Valentine handed down the sentence to Christopher Allen...
abc12.com
Saginaw mother gets probation after 8-year-old shoots 4-year-old sibling
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a 4-year-old child who was shot by his older brother last year in Saginaw will avoid jail time. Shalonda Finch received two years of probation on a third-degree child abuse charge after reaching a plea deal in September. Saginaw police went to a...
WNEM
Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court
The Brady-Giglio list is named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense
