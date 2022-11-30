It’s that time of year again when local kids are needed on their bikes to chase the Grinch to stop him from stealing Christmas!. Meet at the Livin’ Right Real Estate office in FWB to decorate your bike with glow sticks (provided!), and then chase the Grinch through the neighborhood and back. Afterwards, join in the festivities at the block party.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO