WJHG-TV
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina. Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food...
luxury-houses.net
A Feast for the Senses and Astonishing Panoramic Waterfront Views await you at this Luxurious Bayfront Home $4.49 in Panama City Beach
4600 Bay Point Road Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 4600 Bay Point Road, Panama City Beach, Florida, is an exceptionally luxurious home with a Tropical Poolside Oasis with smart furnishings, soaring vaulted wood beam ceilings, a curving staircase, and an expansive living room featuring a well-appointed fireplace and triple French doors that lead to the elevated deck. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6.000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4600 Bay Point Road, please contact Zack Seltzer (Phone: 850-832-4333) & Cindy L Seltzer (Phone: 850-235-0578) at Seltzer Real Estate, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home
For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement prepares for a busy Saturday
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown is known for taking visitors back to the 1800s. They have several cabins from earlier years on the property. For the holiday season, they’re decorated with Christmas decor both inside and out. Settlement officials are welcoming the community for breakfast with Santa and a tour […]
getthecoast.com
The 5th annual ‘Grinch Glow Ride’ is back in Fort Walton Beach
It’s that time of year again when local kids are needed on their bikes to chase the Grinch to stop him from stealing Christmas!. Meet at the Livin’ Right Real Estate office in FWB to decorate your bike with glow sticks (provided!), and then chase the Grinch through the neighborhood and back. Afterwards, join in the festivities at the block party.
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
mypanhandle.com
Jaycees Christmas Parade 2022
The annual 2022 Jaycees Christmas Parade took place Saturday, December 3 in Downtown Panama City. You can watch the full parade above.
WJHG-TV
Downtown Panama City changing its vibe
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A rebirth of downtown Panama City is in the works. “Panama City is definitely going through a renaissance, and you can even feel it in the streets it’s definitely a different vibe,” said Jennifer Vigil. A vibe that destination Panama City officials hope...
WJHG-TV
Point South Marina is now open
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Point South Marina in Port St. Joe is finally open. The St. Joe company said this is a major milestone representing a complete rebuild and rebranding following the destruction of the original Port St. Joe Marina by Hurricane Michael in 2018. ”We are just...
WEAR
Report: Destin Middle School health tech stole student medication, replaced with aspirin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin Middle School health technician was arrested and charged Thursday with stealing prescription medicine from students. 27-year-old Makayla Crandall, of Niceville, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records.
mypanhandle.com
Bay Co. Water Treatment Plant renovations complete
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly every Bay Countian gets their drinking water from the Bay County Water Treatment Plant. The facility was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael four years ago. Since then, county officials have worked to harden the facility to protect it against the next major hurricane...
Panama City hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City annual Christmas tree lighting took place Friday night. Dozens gathered outside City Hall’s Grace Avenue entrance to watch the tree as the switch was flipped. “We make an event out of it, it’s not just lighting the tree,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Santa comes and a lot […]
mypanhandle.com
A Freeport teen is making a difference in the lives of foster children
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport teenager is making a difference in the lives of foster children across Florida. For the third year in a row, she’s collecting donations for Christmas. 15-year-old Larae Smith wanted to find a way to make Christmas special for foster children. “Comfort at...
WJHG-TV
Latest on extending Gayle’s Trails in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Miles of walking trails cover Panama City Beach from the west end to the east. While they’re designed to connect, there is still a pretty big gap right in the middle preventing it from happening. In a city that sees constant growth, former...
getthecoast.com
Fokker’s Pub in Downtown Fort Walton Beach is changing ownership
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Fokker’s Pub owners Bill & Laura Avery announced that they would be stepping away from the restaurant as new owners would be taking over. “16 years ago, we made a lifelong dream come true of owning a restaurant,” they wrote in the announcement.
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Dec. 1
River: Catfish, a few shellcracker. Bay: Good redfish and black snapper bites. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277. Store hours:. Mon....
Defuniak Springs chooses interim city manager
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs has officially lost its 13th city manager in the last twelve years. Former DeFuniak Springs City Manager Robert Thompson’s 18-month contract expired yesterday, December 1. He and the commissioners could not agree on terms for an extension. Commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday night to decide how […]
Waterspout spotted in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area. News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move […]
