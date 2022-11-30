Firefighters from Ocala and Marion County responded to a local quadraplex on Saturday morning to extinguish a multi-residential structure fire. At approximately 5:10 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 3000 block of NE 58th Avenue in Ocala due to reports that a quadraplex in the area was on fire. According to MCFR, multiple 911 callers had reported that one of the apartments was fully engulfed in flames, and the callers were unsure if the building was occupied.

