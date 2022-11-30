ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Lindsay Hanook Yohan Hanoman

Lindsay Hanook Yohan Hanoman was born on February 12th, 1940, to James Edwin Hanoman and Julia (Sukra) Hanoman in Corentyne, Berbice, Guyana. He was the baby of their 9 children – survived by only one brother, Susil. He is also survived by his wife of 51 years (Joyclin) and his daughter (Julia), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Jimmie Carolyn Hite

Jimmie W Hite, age 79, passed away on Saturday November 26th, in Ocala Florida after a brief illness. Jimmie was born in Waynesville, NC on June 26, 1943. She was the daughter of the late James P White and Ruth Leatherwood. She married James Bernhard (Jimmy) Hite from Nashville, Tennessee...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Bring the Harvest Home’ culminates this Friday on Ocala Downtown Square

For the past several weeks, public agencies, businesses, and residents throughout Marion County have partnered to collect donations for local families in need, and those efforts will culminate on Friday, December 2 with a holiday food drive on the Ocala Downtown Square. Residents and businesses wishing to take part in...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food drive collects over 20,000 pounds of donated items

Marion County’s 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive was deemed a huge success on Friday. The collection effort, which has been spearheaded by Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant since its inception in 2011, brought in a total of 20,700 pounds of food and $17,000 in monetary donations on Friday, December 2 at Ocala’s Downtown Square.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO Master Corporal passes away after lengthy cancer battle

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon that an MCSO Master Corporal has sadly passed away after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer. “It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the death of Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edward Tillis,” stated the sheriff’s office in a social media post. “He will be severely missed by all who knew him.”
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Morning Sky At On Top Of The World

Check out this beautiful morning sky at On Top of the World in Ocala. Thanks to Debby Wright for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala and Marion County firefighters battle quadraplex fire, two families displaced

Firefighters from Ocala and Marion County responded to a local quadraplex on Saturday morning to extinguish a multi-residential structure fire. At approximately 5:10 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue and Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 3000 block of NE 58th Avenue in Ocala due to reports that a quadraplex in the area was on fire. According to MCFR, multiple 911 callers had reported that one of the apartments was fully engulfed in flames, and the callers were unsure if the building was occupied.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Palm Tree With Sunset In Ocala

Check out this beautiful photo of a palm tree and sunset taken before going under the bridge while on SR 200 in Ocala. Thanks to Courtney Dasilva for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocklawaha convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing firearm, ammunition

A 35-year-old man from Ocklawaha is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Justin Heath Griffin has entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition affecting interstate commerce by a convicted felon.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO human trafficking investigation leads to arrest of married couple

A human trafficking investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of an Ocala man and his wife. On Tuesday, November 22, an MCSO Major Crimes detective began investigating 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards after inappropriate texts were discovered between him and two juvenile victims, who were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to MCSO.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue hiring support personnel

Marion County Fire Rescue is currently looking to hire support personnel to fill positions within the organization’s Administration and Logistics divisions. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, applications are currently being accepted for the following positions:. Budget Administrative Coordinator – This position is responsible for providing administrative and budget...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Archer woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Alachua County

A 77-year-old woman from Archer was killed on Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at an intersection in Alachua County. On Friday, December 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Chevrolet sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 26 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 241, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The SUV’s two occupants were an 82-year-old man (driver) and 77-year-old woman (passenger), both from Archer.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon resident unhappy with internet service

Here’s my concern about the fiber-optic internet. I live in Rolling Hills, and when we first moved here, we had DirecTV and AT&T internet. We switched to Dish, but decided to switch back to DirecTV for various reasons. When we switched back, they no longer provided AT&T internet in our area, but instead provided Viasat.
DUNNELLON, FL

