Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
Houston Chronicle
Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn't hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers' rating. Chants of “Who's Your Daddy” and “Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team was knocked from the unbeaten ranks.
Comments / 1