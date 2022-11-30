PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn't hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers' rating. Chants of “Who's Your Daddy” and “Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team was knocked from the unbeaten ranks.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO