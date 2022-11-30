Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Portadown: Arrest after teenage girl 'assaulted with bat'
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in Portadown in County Armagh. Police were called to Obins Street in the town shortly after 21:15 GMT on Friday. The teenager suffered bruising but is not believed to have been seriously injured. A 41-year-old...
BBC
Arrest as girl, 16, dies after taking tablet in Exeter nightclub
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, 16, died in hospital having taken an "unknown substance" at a nightclub, police said. Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal...
BBC
Chadwell Heath bus attack: Teen stabbed as revenge for drill track - court
A 16-year-old boy was murdered on a bus home from school as "revenge" for posting a mocking drill music track online, a court has heard. Tyler Hurley died in hospital after he was stabbed while travelling on the Route 173 bus in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 14 March. Carlton...
BBC
Neal Saunders died after appropriate police restraint, jury finds
A man died after being appropriately restrained by police officers for an hour on the floor of his father's flat, an inquest jury has found. Neal Saunders, 39, was detained when police were called to a reported assault at the address in Langley, Berkshire, in September 2020. He died the...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Texas Cop Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Firing at 17-Year-Old Eating a McDonald’s Hamburger in His Car
A former Texas cop is now accused of attempted murder for shooting and seriously injuring a teenager who was eating a McDonald’s hamburger in his car. James Brennand, 25, a San Antonio police officer at the time, opened fire on Erik Cantu, 17, as the teenager sat in his car in a parking lot eating a burger on Oct. 2. As Law&Crime previously reported, body camera video shows Brennand approaching the car in which Cantu was sitting, opening the door, and ordering Cantu to “get out of the car” without any additional explanation. Cantu appears to have tried to back his car up, apparently touching or striking Brennand with the car door in the process. Brennand pulled his gun and, pointing it at Cantu, fired his weapon; he continued to shoot as Cantu tried to drive away.
BBC
Bristol dad stabbed ex-partner nine times in front of their child
A father stabbed his former partner with four different knives before driving away with their child. Liam Davis, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol stabbed Jodie nine times in front of their child at the victim's Southmead home in April. Jodie asked Davis at Bristol Crown Court: "Did you hate me so...
BBC
Man and woman killed in Caithness crash named
A man and a woman who died in a one-vehicle crash on the A9 in Caithness on Tuesday have been named by police. Patrick Davidson, 46, from Garve, and his passenger Hazel Allan, 50, from Thurso, were travelling in a white Land Rover Defender. Emergency services were called to the...
BBC
Jury in double murder trial of TikTok star dismissed
The jury in the trial of a TikTok influencer and her mother accused of murdering two men who died in a crash has been dismissed. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 46, deny the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, of Banbury, Oxfordshire,...
BBC
Idaho student murders: Rumours, 'clues' and online detectives
Despite seeking tips from the public, authorities in Idaho are warning rumours and speculation being spread by a growing army of amateur web sleuths is hindering efforts to solve the grisly slaying of four college students. The students, all aged 20 or 21, were all found stabbed to death in...
BBC
Russian businessman arrested in oligarchs investigation
A Russian businessman has been arrested at his multi-million-pound London home by officers investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs. The man, 58, was held on suspicion of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury. A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
BBC
Man jailed for manslaughter over fight death
A man has been jailed for manslaughter after knocking unconscious another man and waiting four hours before calling an ambulance. Jack Birney, 32, from Northampton, was assaulted on Cowper Street in Northampton on 23 April. Marc Peter Dowling, 26, of Wellington Street, Northampton, pleaded guilty in October. At Northampton Crown...
BBC
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murdered her lodger
A yoga teacher has been found guilty of murdering her lodger after he refused to move out. Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury. Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, but was convicted by jurors at Bristol Crown...
BBC
Woman attacked by Babes in Wood killer wants to be heard
A woman who at age seven was abducted, sexually assaulted and left for dead by Brighton killer Russell Bishop has said she wants people to know the damage he did and that she remembers everything. Rachael Watts survived the 1990 attack and her testimony put him behind bars. Bishop had...
Restaurant burglary caught on camera in Chatsworth
Thieves that broke into a restaurant in Chatsworth were caught on camera, and the owner said he believes they are not first-time offenders based on news footage he saw on CBS Los Angeles. The burglars broke the bar door of Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth around 4 a.m. Friday and ransacked it, looking for cash, the owner said."They caused about $10,000 worth of damage," said Nicolas Montaño, owner of Los Toros Mexican Restaurant. "The door damage, some of the computer systems that they ripped out of the walls." He believes this could be the work of a former employee because the thieves seemed to know their way around, including where the safe is. "We work so hard for what we have," said Montaño. "And these assailants come in and run rampant." An hour later, another burglary happened in nearby Porter Ranch. Police said three people broke into a Subway restaurant with a crowbar and sledgehammer, and stole the cash register. They left in a similar-looking car to the suspects in the first burglary, a white BMW sedan. Montaño believes that could be the same group. He had a message for the alleged burglars. "You're going to get caught," he said.
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Doncaster: Man, 73, dies after car hits central reservation
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into fencing and a central reservation in South Yorkshire. The man, 73, was driving out of Doncaster on the A630 Warmsworth Road in a red Dacia Duster at the time. It happened at 22:12 GMT on Friday in the...
BBC
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
BBC
Merseyside Police focus on youths after Ava and Olivia deaths
The killings of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and 12-year-old Ava White have shone a spotlight on violence in Liverpool over the past year. Their deaths have triggered more calls to prevent young people becoming the victims - and perpetrators - of crime. Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the community had been...
Comments / 0