BBC
Shoreham air crash: Bystanders left 'deeply shocked and shaken'
Witnesses of the Shoreham Airshow crash say they were left "deeply shocked and shaken", an inquest has heard. Eleven people were killed after a vintage jet crashed on to the A27 in August 2015. On the third day of the hearing, bystanders described a "lasting effect" after watching the display...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Scot dies after bar shooting in St Lucia
A 48-year-old man from Scotland has died after a bar shooting on the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Donnie McKinnon is understood to be from Lochaber in the Highlands. He was previously a manager at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Another British man, Peter Jackson from Lancashire, was hurt in...
BBC
Strep A: Mum warns of symptoms after child's illness
A mother is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms of Strep A infections after both her daughters came down with the disease. Joanne Jones, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her daughter had a chest infection. "If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor," Ms...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Guns drugs and cash seized in Coventry police raids
Five people have been arrested and about £1m in cash and drugs were seized in a crackdown on organised crime. A Scorpion machine pistol and two shotguns were found by police hidden in walls during a raid at an industrial unit in Coventry on Friday. More than 11kg of...
BBC
Kerala: Indian men jailed for rape and murder of Latvian tourist
A court in India has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Latvian tourist in 2018. The 33-year-old woman, who was travelling with her sister, went missing from a resort in the southern state of Kerala on 14 March 2018. Her body was recovered...
BBC
Awaab Ishak death: Landlord sets up mould task force
The housing association that rented out a flat where a toddler died from exposure to spores says it has set up a specialist damp and mould task force. A coroner concluded Awaab Ishak died of a respiratory condition caused by mould and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) did nothing to solve the issue.
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
'I had £8,000 stolen but Revolut won't refund it'
Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
BBC
Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke deaths: Teens in court charged with murder
The 16-year-old victims were found in Abbey Wood and Thamesmead 10 days ago. A plea hearing is expected in February, with a six-week trial due to start in November 2023. Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering two 16-year-old boys during "mob-handed armed violence" in south-east London. Hussain...
BBC
Was my mother the child of a Catholic priest?
Vivien Prior's mother had long suspected she was the secret child of a Catholic priest but her daughter had no proof. It was not until the 1990s that Vivien first saw a photo of the man she thinks is her grandfather. "I was quite shocked to see the likeness -...
BBC
Exeter nightclub closes after girl, 16, dies taking tablet
A nightclub has "closed until further notice" after the death of a 16-year-old girl who had taken an "unknown substance". A 16-year-old boy was arrested and has since been released on bail following the incident during a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on Saturday. The girl was taken to...
BBC
Police release CCTV after Cheltenham bar worker glassed
Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault. Officers were called to Home and Botanic nightclub in St George's road, Cheltenham on 13 November 2021. Gloucestershire Police said a member of staff at the venue was glassed by a...
BBC
Greek Roma boy shot by police prompts outrage in Greece
A teenager is fighting for his life in a Greek hospital after a policeman shot him in the head as he fled a petrol station, allegedly without paying. The officer fired two shots at the 16-year-old Roma boy in the second biggest city Thessaloniki. Protesters took to the streets on...
BBC
Wombwell: £1m cannabis factory found by police
A cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated value of more than £1m has been found by police. Officers located the drugs in an industrial unit on Hemingfield Road, Wombwell, on Sunday afternoon. Sgt Kev Jenkins, of South Yorkshire Police, said the discovery would have "a significant impact on...
BBC
Man charged with rape after Manchester flat break-in
A man has been charged with rape and robbery after breaking into a woman's flat and threatening her with a knife. The man entered through a window on Wilmott Street in Hulme, Manchester at about 05:00 GMT on 29 November, Greater Manchester Police said. The 32-year-old from Hulme has been...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Fast jets no longer allowed at airshow, inquest hears
A safety official at an airshow where 11 people died when an aircraft crashed told an inquest the site would no longer be able to hold a fast jet event due to new regulations. Rodney Dean, who was in charge of aircraft safety at the 2015 Shoreham Airshow, said new rules would prohibit fast jets at the site.
BBC
Family tribute to Fife motorcyclist who 'died too soon'
The family of a motorcyclist who died after he was involved in a head-on collision with a car in Fife said he was taken from them too soon. Jamie Murdoch, 29, from Leven, crashed with a VW Golf near Kingskettle on Monday 29 November. The car driver, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured.
