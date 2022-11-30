ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Of Cambridge Says "We're Very Much Not A Racist Family"

By HuffPost Video
 3 days ago

epicstream.com

Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
Elle

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Tried to Steal Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Thunder in The US? Sussexes Reportedly Criticized Over the Timing of Archie’s Video Call Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of upstaging Prince William and Kate Middleton, who is in the United States for a series of engagements. In the past, similar accusations have been made against the couple, but the Duchess of Sussex has been embroiled in more criticisms in this regard.
The Independent

Royal race scandal: Charity boss says her authentic African pride led to ‘attack’ from palace aide

The Black charity boss at the centre of the latest royal racism row has said she felt her Rastafarian pride was under attack at the Buckingham Palace event that she almost didn’t attend because of the British Empire’s links to slavery.Ngozi Fulani described her “auction block moment” - a reference to her enslaved African ancestors who were bought and sold from auction blocks by imperialists - prior to attending a Violence Against Women and Girls reception hosted by Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Tuesday.Lady Susan, the Prince of Wales’s 83-year-old godmother, resigned from the household on Wednesday after she...
TheDailyBeast

Prince William Calls Out Godmother’s ‘Unacceptable’ Comments

Prince William has disavowed his godmother Lady Susan Hussey’s “unacceptable” comments to a Black charity boss at Queen Consort Camilla’s reception this week on violence against women. “Racism has no place in our society,” his spokesperson said. Ngozi Fulani, a British national and chief executive of Sistah Space, said she was approached at the event by Hussey, who repeatedly asked where she’s from. She described it as a “violation,” saying the memory “will never leave” her. Hussey resigned from her role Wednesday in light of the allegations. Buckingham Palace has said they’re taking the incident “extremely seriously” and will conduct an investigation.
OK! Magazine

Prince William Speaks Out Following Allegations His Godmother Made Racist Remarks During Event At Buckingham Palace

Prince William broke his silence after his godmother Lady Susan Hussey was accused of making racist remarks during an event at Buckingham Palace. Ngozi Fulani, who was at the event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla to raise awareness about violence against women, tweeted about the interesting interaction.Hussey apparently asked, "Where are you from," to which she replied she was from the organization Sistah Space. The royal aide kept asking her about her nationality, despite the woman saying she was British. "Where do your people come from?" Hussey kept asking."I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent, and British nationality,” Fulani told...
OK! Magazine

The Royal Family Is 'Scrambling To Do Damage Control' After Prince William's Godmother Reportedly Made Racist Comments: Expert

After Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey was accused of making racist remarks during an event at Buckingham Palace, it appears that the royal family is thinking about next steps.“This latest scandal has Palace operatives scrambling to do damage control, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time,” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly. “She’s not a marginal player — she operates at the heart of the royal household.”“Many of the older royals are still unquestionably tone-deaf, and it remains to be seen what impact this will have on King Charles — and the monarchy," he continued.It...
The Guardian

We didn’t ask for Lady Hussey to resign. But, really, the monarchy must do better on race

I generally avoid news about the royals. So it was a real eye-opener to find myself at the centre of a royal story. At a reception on Tuesday to honour those working to end violence against women and girls, I witnessed racist remarks from a member of the royal household directed at my friend and fellow activist, Ngozi Fulani. Lady Hussey’s prolonged interrogation about where Ngozi was really from, what her nationality was and where her people were from, was not – as many people have insisted to me over the past 24 hours – the kind of well-meaning curiosity that all of us experience from time to time (though it’s possible that Hussey believed that it was).
