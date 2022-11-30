ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 12/2/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert ejected for Timberwolves on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter for blatantly tripping someone on the other team. That category of foul is an automatic ejection, so his night is over. Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid should see more work with Gobert unavailable.
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 12/2/22

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
numberfire.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) available for Thunder on Saturday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is available for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After sitting out one game with a hip contusion, Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to return. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Gilgeous-Alexander to score 45.7 FanDuel points. Gilgeous-Alexander's Saturday projection includes 25.7 points,...
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson coming off Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Anderson will play his previous bench role after Jaden McDaniels was announced as Saturday's starter. Our models project Anderson for 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 30.1 FanDuel points across 30.6 minutes of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels (illness) on Saturday, Kyle Anderson to bench

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to miss three games with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection...
numberfire.com

Tyrese Haliburton (groin) questionable for Pacers on Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Haliburton was listed questionable Friday due to a sore left groin before ultimately playing. Now, he has once again been tagged questionable to close out the week. Keep a close eye on his status over hte next 24 hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles Sunday evening

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Davis is dealing with low back tightness. However, it doesn't seem as though it'll keep him sidelined to close out the week, hence the probable tag. Expect him to play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard (ankle) on Saturday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Leonard will miss his sixth straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play more minutes versus a Kings' team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Coffey's current projection includes 6.5 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Schroder's status remains in question after he missed one contest for personal reasons. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to see more playing time versus a Washington team ranked 14th in defensive rating if Schroder is out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter starting for Bucks Saturday in place of injured Jrue Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will start Saturday in the team's game agianst the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Jrue Holiday is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Carter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) available on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Atlanta. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Grizzlies list Steven Adams (hip) as questionable on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams' status is currently in limbo after he was listed with right hip soreness. Expect Brandon Clarke to see more minutes if Adams is inactive versus a Pistons team allowing 52.3 FanDuel points per game to his position.
MEMPHIS, TN

