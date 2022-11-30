Read full article on original website
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 12/2/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Rudy Gobert ejected for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter for blatantly tripping someone on the other team. That category of foul is an automatic ejection, so his night is over. Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid should see more work with Gobert unavailable.
Jordan Nwora starting Saturday for Milwaukee in place of inactive Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora will start Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Khris Middleton is sitting out due to return to competition reconditioning. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Nwora.
Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 12/2/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense as a whole is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) available for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is available for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After sitting out one game with a hip contusion, Gilgeous-Alexander is on track to return. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Gilgeous-Alexander to score 45.7 FanDuel points. Gilgeous-Alexander's Saturday projection includes 25.7 points,...
Jordan Poole starting for Warriors Saturday in place of inactive Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Klay Thompson will be sidelined on the second leg of the back-to-back set due to right Achilles tendon injury management. In his absence, Poole will draw the start in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry.
Kyle Anderson coming off Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Anderson will play his previous bench role after Jaden McDaniels was announced as Saturday's starter. Our models project Anderson for 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 30.1 FanDuel points across 30.6 minutes of...
Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels (illness) on Saturday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to miss three games with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection...
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Martin Jr. will join Houston's starting lineup after Eric Gordon was held out for injury maintenance reasons. Im 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Martin Jr. to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Martin Jr.'s projection...
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Haliburton was listed questionable Friday due to a sore left groin before ultimately playing. Now, he has once again been tagged questionable to close out the week. Keep a close eye on his status over hte next 24 hours.
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Los Angeles Sunday evening
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Davis is dealing with low back tightness. However, it doesn't seem as though it'll keep him sidelined to close out the week, hence the probable tag. Expect him to play.
Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard (ankle) on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Leonard will miss his sixth straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play more minutes versus a Kings' team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Coffey's current projection includes 6.5 points,...
Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Schroder's status remains in question after he missed one contest for personal reasons. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to see more playing time versus a Washington team ranked 14th in defensive rating if Schroder is out.
Jevon Carter starting for Bucks Saturday in place of injured Jrue Holiday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter will start Saturday in the team's game agianst the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Jrue Holiday is sitting out due to a left knee contusion. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Carter.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Atlanta. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (hip) as questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams' status is currently in limbo after he was listed with right hip soreness. Expect Brandon Clarke to see more minutes if Adams is inactive versus a Pistons team allowing 52.3 FanDuel points per game to his position.
