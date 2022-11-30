ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, ME

B98.5

11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire

There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine

Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
CASCO, ME
thewestendnews.com

Portland Winter Storm Info & Regs 2022-23

City reminds residents of winter storm operations and regulations. The Portland Department of Public Works reports that they are ready for the season. Every year they plow and maintain over 560 lane miles of road. In addition, the Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Department cares for more than 100 miles of sidewalks!
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

A year after Yarmouth boatyard deal, new owner explores upgrades

Sea Meadow Marine, a nonprofit marine center on Cousins River in Yarmouth, has attracted a slew of users and is now looking to upgrade its water, sewer and power systems. “It’s a great little piece of the river and a great community and site that can serve Freeport and Yarmouth,” Chad Strater, president of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation’s board of directors, told Mainebiz.
YARMOUTH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay

Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed

Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
CORNISH, ME
95.9 WCYY

95.9 WCYY

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

