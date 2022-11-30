Read full article on original website
Saint Nick’s Trees in York, Maine, is Perfect for Getting Your Christmas Tree as a Family or Date Night
The day after Thanksgiving, my wife and I decided to get our Christmas tree, a tradition as old as time. It was raining this year, so many people were Black Friday shopping, but not necessarily at tree farms. New(ish) to the area, I decided to give "Saint Nick's Trees" in York, Maine, a try, and I am so happy I did.
11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire
There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine
Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
thewestendnews.com
Portland Winter Storm Info & Regs 2022-23
City reminds residents of winter storm operations and regulations. The Portland Department of Public Works reports that they are ready for the season. Every year they plow and maintain over 560 lane miles of road. In addition, the Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Department cares for more than 100 miles of sidewalks!
mainebiz.biz
A year after Yarmouth boatyard deal, new owner explores upgrades
Sea Meadow Marine, a nonprofit marine center on Cousins River in Yarmouth, has attracted a slew of users and is now looking to upgrade its water, sewer and power systems. “It’s a great little piece of the river and a great community and site that can serve Freeport and Yarmouth,” Chad Strater, president of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation’s board of directors, told Mainebiz.
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine
If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.
Winter tires vs. all-season: What's best for winter in Maine?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As winter in Maine rapidly approaches, now is the perfect time to consider which tires may benefit your driving needs the best when snow hits the ground. "All-season is a little bit of a misnomer," Tim Winkeler said, as he walked NEWS CENTER Maine through...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
'I finally found my voice' | Scarborough woman sues Portland's Catholic diocese
PORTLAND, Maine — In a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, a Scarborough woman alleges she was sexually abused by a priest in the 1960s. Ann Allen is the first woman to sue under a 2021 law that removed a time limit for survivors seeking justice in civil court.
WATCH: Massachusetts Boy Dressed As Royal Guard Hand Flowers To Will, Kate
A young boy from Brookline got to his own audience with British Royalty, thanks to his fantastic fashion sense, reports said. Henry Dynov-Teixeira, age 8, dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard as Prince William and Princess Catherine left Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday, Dec.…
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
WGME
78-year-old golf pro says Maine course fired him to go in 'younger direction'
CUMBERLAND (BDN) -- A 78-year-old golf pro has sued the town of Cumberland in federal court claiming that he was illegally fired by a manager who told him the town-run golf course wanted to go in “a younger direction.”. Gary Rees of Yarmouth claims that he was the victim...
NECN
Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay
Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed
Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
95.9 WCYY
