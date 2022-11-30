ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

California hospitals running low on beds for children as flu activity surges

Flu activity has reached high levels all around the state of California at a time when hospitals already are admitting a large number of children suffering from that illness, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, state public health officials announced Tuesday. The announcement means that flu transmission is just...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)

Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline

The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Texas

Texas has an incredibly diverse mix of landscapes, and its best golf courses likewise serve up a great variety from its desert borders in the west to the farmland in the east. Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.
TEXAS STATE

