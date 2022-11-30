Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California hospitals running low on beds for children as flu activity surges
Flu activity has reached high levels all around the state of California at a time when hospitals already are admitting a large number of children suffering from that illness, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, state public health officials announced Tuesday. The announcement means that flu transmission is just...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles California’s Bay Area, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake rattled California’s Bay Area on Monday, Dec. 5, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 4-mile-deep quake hit about 8 miles southeast of Alum Rock at 3:13 p.m., according to the USGS. More than 1,000 people from as far away as San Francisco and Sausalito reported feeling...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Don’t wait to get your Real ID in California. Follow these steps before the new deadline
The deadline to obtain a Real ID for U.S. domestic travel has once been delayed — but that doesn’t mean wait until the last minute to comply with the federal law. The new May 7, 2025, deadline is one of numerous extensions since the law was originally set to take in effect in 2008. Year prior, California DMV offices received an influx of Real ID applications ahead of the deadline. .
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Sick and tired’ of high gas prices, California seeks to punish oil companies with new penalty
California lawmakers on Monday introduced legislation to penalize oil companies for alleged price gouging, setting up a showdown with an industry that has long wielded political influence in the Golden State. At the urging of Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Senate Budget Chair Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, proposed a new bill that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California restaurants gather 1 million signatures to challenge new fast-food labor law
A restaurant business coalition announced on Monday that it has gathered enough signatures to challenge a new California law that would create a state-backed labor council to set pay and working conditions for the fast-food industry. Save Local Restaurants, a coalition opposing the law, said it filed more than 1...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Texas
Texas has an incredibly diverse mix of landscapes, and its best golf courses likewise serve up a great variety from its desert borders in the west to the farmland in the east. Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Police search for man who attacked Starbucks customer with knife inside Northern California store
Investigators on Monday continued their search for a suspect who assaulted a man with some type of knife Sunday afternoon inside a Northern California Starbucks cafe. The reported assault occurred shortly 2 p.m. at the Starbucks on the 300 block of Elm Avenue in Auburn, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Comments / 0