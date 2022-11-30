ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police

The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him. Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport …. The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier Crime Stoppers looking suspect who stole $1,200 in cigarettes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers made a post on Facebook requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Walmart gas station. On Nov. 12, a man allegedly went behind the counter at the Walmart gas station while the clerk was outside. The suspect filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling the value of $1,200. When the clerk caught the man in the process of the theft, the suspect shoved the clerk out of the way and left the store,
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for a series of ATM thefts in Texarkana, Texas. Marvin Collins, 33, was sentenced to two years and five months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789. Aqunis Green, 23, was sentenced to just shy of four years and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. Antonio Foster, 21, was sentenced to one year and nine months and ordered to pay $70,324.
TEXARKANA, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

CPSO Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust of Shreveport Man

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics agents made a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Shreveport man after finding drugs, cash, and a minor in the car. On Tuesday, November 22, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's K9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with conducting a traffic stop and executing two search warrants on Emmanuel Barrett, 53.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing

Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022. Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 men arrested in theft of 9 vehicles from auto auction business

GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m. Greenwood Police...
GREENWOOD, LA
myarklamiss.com

South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
MINDEN, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO looking for Keithville auto theft suspect

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of stealing a truck in Keithville earlier this month. Officials say the man stole a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado from the Chevron gas station at 12300 Mansfield Rd. on...
KEITHVILLE, LA
CBS19

Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Marshall man arrested, charged in shooting of woman, child

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man was arrested and charged with the shooting that injured a woman and a child Monday. According to police, 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
MARSHALL, TX

