ktalnews.com
Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport police
The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him. Suspect in mailbox break-ins identified by Shreveport …. The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they...
KSLA
Woman shot in jaw by man during dispute in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, and a victim was found shot in the jaw. On Dec. 3, at 9:19 a.m., SPD responded to a shooting on Greenbriar Drive, near Jewella Avenue in the Queensborough neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman had arrived at the house on Greenbriar and got into an argument with the possible suspect. During the argument, the man discharged a weapon and shot the woman in the jaw.
VIDEO: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for people accused of throwing rocks at houses
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in two separate criminal mischief incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 25. The incidents happened in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947, with both incidents involving a rock being thrown at houses and […]
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
KSLA
Bossier Crime Stoppers looking suspect who stole $1,200 in cigarettes
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers made a post on Facebook requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Walmart gas station. On Nov. 12, a man allegedly went behind the counter at the Walmart gas station while the clerk was outside. The suspect filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes totaling the value of $1,200. When the clerk caught the man in the process of the theft, the suspect shoved the clerk out of the way and left the store,
KTBS
Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for a series of ATM thefts in Texarkana, Texas. Marvin Collins, 33, was sentenced to two years and five months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789. Aqunis Green, 23, was sentenced to just shy of four years and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. Antonio Foster, 21, was sentenced to one year and nine months and ordered to pay $70,324.
CPSO Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust of Shreveport Man
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics agents made a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Shreveport man after finding drugs, cash, and a minor in the car. On Tuesday, November 22, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's K9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with conducting a traffic stop and executing two search warrants on Emmanuel Barrett, 53.
KSLA
Woman sentenced for causing deadly 3-vehicle wreck while drunk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman who was found to be responsible for causing a fatal three-vehicle wreck back in 2020 has been sentenced. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Nov. 30, 2022. She was convicted of vehicular homicide back on Oct. 25, 2022. The wreck caused the death of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana, Lenard Pierce, 64. The DA’s office says he was pinned in his vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
KSLA
Man charged in connection to officer-involved shooting in Shreveport subdivision
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022. Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, is the suspect in the incident that took place in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision. Officials say Anthony’s father reported that his son took weapons from their home and pointed a handgun at officers when they arrived.
Texarkana Police Are Looking for This Woman, Have You Seen Her?
There is nothing like taking a taxi for a ride, a long ride and then allegedly not paying for it? Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in locating this woman who has a warrant for her arrest. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on its Facebook page, that a...
KTBS
2 men arrested in theft of 9 vehicles from auto auction business
GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Two suspects were arrested in the area of the auto auction just of Interstate 20 around 10 a.m. Greenwood Police...
myarklamiss.com
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.
cenlanow.com
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
KSLA
Man sentenced to 2 life terms for murdering ex-girlfriend and her friend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been convicted of killing his former girlfriend and her male friend back in 2016, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of Ashley...
ktalnews.com
CPSO looking for Keithville auto theft suspect
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of stealing a truck in Keithville earlier this month. Officials say the man stole a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado from the Chevron gas station at 12300 Mansfield Rd. on...
Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: SPD says Glock switch is ‘most dangerous’ weapon on city’s streets right now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Glock pistol rigged to fire like a machine gun... it’s a firearm that Shreveport Police calls the most dangerous weapon on the city’s streets right now. On shooting scenes over the past two years, SPD says they’ve found evidence of the illegal weapon...
ktalnews.com
Marshall man arrested, charged in shooting of woman, child
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man was arrested and charged with the shooting that injured a woman and a child Monday. According to police, 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
KSLA
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An hours-long standoff between Shreveport police and an elderly woman ended peacefully. Authorities have detained her and another person who was in the home with her. Officers were dispatched Tuesday morning (Nov. 29) to the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks Drive in reference to a...
