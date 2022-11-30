Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Claude Clayton Nuckols
age 95 of Dublin passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Virginia. Born February 8, 1927 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Claude Lee Nuckols & Hazel Arnold Nuckols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Myrtle Nuckols, sisters, Mary Duncan, Margaret Hurst and brothers, Edward E., James F. Nuckols and Eugene Nuckols.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Mildred Marie Stoots Thompson
Mildred Marie Stoots Thompson, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born October 9, 1931 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late James Monroe Stoots & Rachael Williams Stoots. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Richard Thompson, Sr., son, Howard Richard Thompson, Jr., brothers, Jack and Moro Stoots, sisters, Naomi Tabor, Anna Belle Rogers.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Brenda Carol Stephens
Brenda Carol Stephens, 59, of Dublin, VA, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 6, 1963, to the late Howard Milton Stephens Sr. and Eva Marie Mitchell Stephens. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister: Clara Ann Stephens.
NRVNews
Albert, Jr., Howd Thomas
Howd Thomas Albert, Jr., age 45, of Christiansburg died, Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was a hardworking man with a big heart and a contagious laugh. He is survived by his daughters, Keira N. Albert (Jon Ratliff), Britani P. Albert; grandchild, Elyrah Ratliff; mother and stepfather, Carol and Eric Davis; father, Howd Albert, Sr.; brother, Jesse Davis; sisters, Candace Davis, Cheyanne Albert; mother of his children, Christina Albert; his best friend, Savage.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Shane Ronald Hamblin
Age 47 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville son ultimately gets his Hall of Fame due
More than 30 years after he was invited to New York as one of the finalists for football’s Heisman Trophy, Shawn Moore has been chosen for another honor that will be awarded closer to his home. Moore, a star quarterback at Martinsville High School before he set records at...
thecarrollnews.com
Candlelight dinners at the Carter House
In case the initial seasonal saturation of mistletoe, Christmas carols and heaps of holly and jolly have inspired a longing for a candlelight Christmas dinner served amid sumptious yuletide decorations, the Historic Hale-Wilkinson-Carter Home Foundation has just the fix for beating the ho ho hums. The foundation will be hosting...
thecarrollnews.com
Local icons remembered
Hillsville prominent citizens Bowman, McGrady, Copeland pass on. William Franklin Copeland (Doc) The holiday season is a special time of celebration and remembrance, but for the Town of Hillsville, this holiday season will also be a somber one as the town has lost three of its most prominent citizens recently.
Mount Airy News
Crowd celebrates new clinic location
Surry Medical Ministries move ‘long time coming’. State Rep. Sarah Stevens speaks about the importance of the clinic in serving area residents without health insurance. A large contingent gathers for the program held outside, with Northern Regional Hospital looming in the background. The temperature gauge might’ve read 38 degrees...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes
Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Sponsored by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and hosted by Northeast Stokes Fire Department, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony on this Saturday at 6 p.m. Toys and non-perishable food items will be collected onsite for a toy drive, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance. Pictures with Santa will be available. Digital image can be sent via e-mail or text from the Ruritan photographer with $10 valued donation to Toy or Food Drive.
WSLS
George Wythe ready to face Grundy for second time this season
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The George Wythe Maroons have found themselves in the Class 1 State Semifinals for the first time since 2016, and they’ve drawn an opponent they’ve already seen this year. The Maroons faced Grundy the first week of October, right in the middle of a...
patricksbbqtrail.com
Bluegrass BBQ Revisited, Pembroke, VA
Today Tammy and I made a stop at Bluegrass BBQ in Pembroke, VA. You may recall that we have been here before. You can check that visit out at: Bluegrass BBQ, Pembroke, VA – Patrick’s BBQ Trail (patricksbbqtrail.com) . But that was nearly 3 years ago. Having made an emergency visit to West Virginia we decided to check them out on the way home to see how they fared through the pandemic. So it was great to see that they are survivors and appear to be doing quite well. Here’s how it went this time around.
WDBJ7.com
Festival of Trees taking over Old Christiansburg Mall
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of Trees is back in Christiansburg this holiday season. Around 15 area businesses decorated Christmas trees that are currently displayed in the Old Town Mall in downtown Christiansburg. You can vote for your favorite tree for $1 per vote. All of the money goes...
WSLS
Five more bands added to FloydFest 23~Forever lineup
FLOYD, Va. – Five more bands have been added to the already jam-packed lineup for next year’s FloydFest. On Thursday, officials announced the latest additions to the FloydFest 23~Forever lineup:. Leftover Salmon;. KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders;. Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast;. J.R. Carroll;. Sexbruise?. These five new artists...
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
WDBJ7.com
New MCPS superintendent takes office
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bernard Bragen. Jr. comes to southwest Virginia with 9 years of superintendent experience in New Jersey. Thursday he began a new chapter in Montgomery County. “I’m here to support the community,” he said. “I’m here to help the district move forward.”. He...
wvtf.org
This seasonal homeless shelter offers warmth and food amidst an increasing need in the New River Valley
Increasing rental prices and high eviction rates are pushing more people out of their homes, a trend that’s happening in many communities across the Commonwealth, including in the New River Valley, putting pressure on some shelters who offer a warm bed for the night. People who become homeless in...
New details released in officer-involved shooting incident in Henry Co.
UPDATE 12/3 10:40 a.m.: The Virginia State Police announced their Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Field Office in Salem will be investigating the officer-involved shooting in Henry Co. Troopers say the shooting happened when a white 1999 Buick LeSabre pulled over on the northbound Route 220 on-ramp. They have identified the driver as 57-year-old, Donald W. […]
WSLS
VSP: 57-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:. A 57-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Sheriff Layne Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told BTW 21 that they received reports of a man with a gun driving around “somewhat erratically” around 2:50 p.m.
