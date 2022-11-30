Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Related
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft
The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
Best Prop Bets for Browns vs. Texans in Week 13 (Ground Game To Decide Watson's Return)
Deshaun Watson makes his return this week. The Browns quarterback will take the field in orange and brown for the first time in the regular season and that means we have a chance to fade him in the prop market. Not only will it feel a lot better to root against him, but he'll have a lot of rust to shake off from two years away from an NFL football field.
49ers Defense Will End Dolphins Win Streak
The team with the longest win streak in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins, will face-off against the team with the longest win streak in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday of Week 13. The Dolphins will put their five-game win streak on the line against the 49ers four-game...
Despite Trevor Lawrence's Shining Moment vs. Ravens, Fade Jaguars' Offense in Detroit vs. Lions
Trevor Lawrence finally had his shining moment in the NFL. He led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a game-winning drive against the Baltimore Ravens and connected on a two-point conversion to win the game. The Jacksonville Jaguars won 28-27 to move to 4-7 and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Detroit...
Raiders Deserve to be Favorites Against Chargers in AFC West Matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will throw down in a rematch of their Week 1 matchup that saw the Chargers win by a final score of 24-19. The Raiders playoff hopes are all but dead, but Los Angeles' chances at the postseason are alive and well, but they can ill afford to lose many more games.
Miami football continues losing DBs with Isaiah Dunson latest transfer
Third-Year sophomore Isaiah Dunson became the sixth defensive back to enter the transfer portal from the Miami football team with his announcement via Twitter on Saturday. Dunson follows defensive backs Gilbert Frierson, Jalen Harrell, Keshawn Washington and Avantae Williams into the transfer portal. The Miami football program also loses fifth-year...
Miami football strengthens 2023 LB class with 2023 3-star Marcellius Pulliam
The Miami football program added to an already strong 2023 linebacking class with a commitment of three-star prospect Marcellius Pulliam on Saturday night. Miami moves past Florida into the eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class with the commitment from Pulliam. Miami now has five LBs committed for 2023. Pulliam joins four-star prospects...
