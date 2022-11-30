ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft

The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
DETROIT, MI
49ers Defense Will End Dolphins Win Streak

The team with the longest win streak in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins, will face-off against the team with the longest win streak in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday of Week 13. The Dolphins will put their five-game win streak on the line against the 49ers four-game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Raiders Deserve to be Favorites Against Chargers in AFC West Matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will throw down in a rematch of their Week 1 matchup that saw the Chargers win by a final score of 24-19. The Raiders playoff hopes are all but dead, but Los Angeles' chances at the postseason are alive and well, but they can ill afford to lose many more games.
Miami football continues losing DBs with Isaiah Dunson latest transfer

Third-Year sophomore Isaiah Dunson became the sixth defensive back to enter the transfer portal from the Miami football team with his announcement via Twitter on Saturday. Dunson follows defensive backs Gilbert Frierson, Jalen Harrell, Keshawn Washington and Avantae Williams into the transfer portal. The Miami football program also loses fifth-year...
GEORGIA STATE
