Peachtree City, GA

donny hamilton
3d ago

Picture a dude who is a pervert finding her like that first there’s telling what would’ve happened to her

fox5atlanta.com

2 Ford Mustangs stolen from Thomaston dealership, police say

THOMASTON, Ga. - Police in Thomaston are trying to find two 2022 Ford Mustangs stolen overnight from a dealership. The Thomaston Police Department said the cars were stolen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Southern Ford on Highway 19. With no optional equipment, the MSRP for a base 2022...
THOMASTON, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID

A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

TCSS discovers numerous fraudulent checks totaling $250,000; LaGrange Police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November. According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened. The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Suicidal threat shuts down area of downtown Newnan

A man is in custody after police were forced to shut down an area of downtown Newnan on Saturday morning. Police said they responded to the area of Long St and First Ave at the AT&T building in reference to a suicidal threat around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police made...
NEWNAN, GA
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO COUNTY: Suspect Steals Credit Cards from Vehicle Hudson

HUDSON, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole items including debit cards from a car in the Canton Ave. area of Hudson December 1st. The man then used the stolen debit cards to purchase items. The man described as a white male around 20-30 years...
HUDSON, FL
11Alive

Daring Escape: Local officer escapes gunman by jumping out window

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Jackson is still recovering after jumping out of a window to escape a gunman. Officer Diana Sanchez and her partner were called to a house in Butts County regarding a man screaming, but what they found was much different. Body camera footage from both officers shows Sanchez outside when her partner arrives at the house.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
BRADENTON, FL

