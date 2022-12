It didn't take very long for the Bruins to get their road legs under them, but the Cardinal made sure to test them. No. 21 UCLA men's basketball (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) opened Thursday night's game on a 17-0 run, eventually locking up the 80-66 win over Stanford (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) at Maples Pavilion. The Bruins never trailed in their first true road contest of the season, and even after the Cardinal battled back in the second half, the lead was never cut to less than eight.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO