NDSU Bison Offensive Lineman Grey Zabel Discusses Making An Impact Heading Into The FCS Playoffs
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with NDSU offensive lineman Grey Zabel. They discussed filling in for an injured player, the progression of the team this season, and more!
Moorhead Police, BCA block off home near Village Green Golf Course
(Moorhead, MN) -- Very few details are known after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they first responded to a disturbance at the home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south around midnight.
North Dakota HHS recognizes area hospital for readiness in treating cardiac patients
(Fargo, ND) -- The State of North Dakota has awarded a special distinction to CHI Mercy Health Valley City. "We're really looking at everything from the care they get prior to coming to the hospital either administered at home or in the ambulance. How we are assessing those patients and caring for those patients, and how we transfer those patients to another level of care if they need higher levels of care than we can provide here at our facility," said hospital President Ryan Fowler.
NDSU raises $1.4M on annual Giving Day
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University says the school raised one-point-four million dollars on its annual Giving Day. The money was raised Tuesday through 16-hundred gifts. The one-day fundraiser allows donors to decide which area of campus their money will benefit. President David Cook says the event is a...
Parking restrictions to be put in place in preparation for Saturday holiday parade
(Fargo, ND) -- City authorities are issuing a public statement in preparation for Saturday's Xcel Energy Holiday Parade. Parking will be prohibited along three different streets in preparation for the parade between the hours of 3 and 9 p.m... Northern Pacific Avenue from the Red River to Broadway North. Broadway...
Car flips in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No word yet on any injuries after a car flipped in North Fargo Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the 3000 block of Elm street North a little after 5 a.m. after reports of the crash. The car had serious front-end damage and landed on its roof...
West Fargo Library collecting donations of winter gear for area children
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Public Library is hosting its fourteenth annual Mitten Tree Drive this December to collect winter gear for West Fargo children. From December 1st through January 6th, donors can drop off new or like-new child-sized mittens, gloves, sweatpants, boots, underwear or coats at the library. Handmade mittens and gloves are welcome. The items will be donated to West Fargo Public School District students in need.
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
City of West Fargo receives $100,000 grant to develop placemaking plan
(West Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Commerce is providing the City of West Fargo a $100,000 grant to develop a placemaking plan for The Downtown Yards on Sheyenne. Placemaking can include the development of businesses, public spaces, public art, attractions, events and amenities that attract and connect...
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead, person of interest on run
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
New lot more than doubles number of economy parking spaces at Fargo's Hector International Airport
(Fargo, ND) -- Hector International Airport in Fargo has just opened a new economy parking lot which adds more than 360 parking spaces at the facility. "This area had been a large grass area just south of our control tower that we've used for overflow parking for years. We would move the snow off and let people park out in the grass area but we decided, I should say the airport authority decided earlier this year that it was time to pave that area and I'm glad that we did," said the airport's Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein.
12-02-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
18:40 - Clay County Extension Educator Randy Nelson joins the show to give advice and tips on care for holiday plants and trees. If you wish to join Randy's newsletter you can find his contact info at this link here. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag...
Fargo Police attempting to find man wanted for several crimes in area
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the hunt for a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment, along with two other probation violation warrants. FPD says they at one point Wednesday evening set up a perimeter in the 1600 block of 34th street south to find 22-year-old Tremane Rainey, but were unsuccessful in finding him.
Suspect in Moorhead homicide in custody
(Moorhead, MN) -- The search for the man believed to be responsible for a homicide in Moorhead has been caught and is in custody. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 7:30 p.m, Moorhead Police Investigators, with the assistance from the Wahpeton Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff's Office, SEMCA Drug Task Force, North Dakota Bureau of Investigation, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took 25-year-old James Kollie Jr. in custody without incident. Kollie is the suspect in the December 1st homicide in South Moorhead.
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney touts growth while saying $70M is needed to invest in core neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is touting the city's recent growth, and says his goal is to make that growth sustainable for years to come. "We've had continued growth and success. The community is continuing to grow. We are economically, we have a good economic balance in the community. We have education, medicine, manufacturing. We have great partners throughout the community in the businesses that continue to make it grow," said Mahoney.
West Fargo Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony brings dozens of onlookers
(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo has began their holiday season with the lighting of a Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony took place in the MIA/POW plaza on Thursday. The event was filled with bundled up onlookers, who watched kids help West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis pull the switch to light the tree. People drank complimentary hot chocolate and cider at the gathering, took pictures in front of the lit Christmas tree, and jammed out to holiday music playing in the plaza.
Update: Car flips in North Fargo, Juvenile driver charged
UPDATE (9:50 a.m.) -- A juvenile driver has been charged in a rollover crash Thursday morning in North Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells us the driver was headed down Elm Street North around 5:15 a.m. when he lost control, struck a mailbox then flipped. The car had serious front-end damage and landed on its roof in the middle of the roadway.
Otter Tail County shop fire that claimed lives of four dogs considered a "total loss" by officials
(Perham Township, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says a building is considered a total loss and four dogs have died following a fire that happened on Thursday. The fire happened in a shop southwest of Perham. The shop and its contents are considered a total loss, and four yellow labs died in the blaze. An initial investigation reveals the fire was cause by a wooden stove under non-suspicious circumstances.
