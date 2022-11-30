Candlelight vigils planned across Idaho Wednesday for murdered U of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho – More than two weeks after four University of Idaho students were murdered in Moscow, people will gather across the state to honor them with candlelight vigils.

Police are still trying to determine who killed Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen in a home just off campus on November 13th.

The primary vigil is at the University of Idaho in Moscow.

It starts at 5 pm inside the Kibbie Dome.

A previously scheduled vigil at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene has been canceled because of inclement weather.

There are also vigils scheduled Wednesday night in Lewiston, Sandpoint, Ketchum, McCall, Boise and Idaho Falls.

