Moscow, ID

Candlelight vigils planned across Idaho Wednesday for murdered U of Idaho students

By Melissa Luck
 3 days ago

MOSCOW, Idaho – More than two weeks after four University of Idaho students were murdered in Moscow, people will gather across the state to honor them with candlelight vigils.

Police are still trying to determine who killed Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen in a home just off campus on November 13th.

The primary vigil is at the University of Idaho in Moscow.

It starts at 5 pm inside the Kibbie Dome.

A previously scheduled vigil at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene has been canceled because of inclement weather.

There are also vigils scheduled Wednesday night in Lewiston, Sandpoint, Ketchum, McCall, Boise and Idaho Falls.

The Associated Press

Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s the only thing that’s going to to heal us; it’s the only thing that’s going to heal you,” Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. “That will make a difference, and that’s something they can see where they’re at right now: That you changed your...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. The post EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
AOL Corp

Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear and grief after murders

FILE - Two people place flowers at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho on Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between the classes and the library, cramming for finals and looking forward to winter break. But on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, a little less than half the students appear to have switched to online classes after four of their classmates were brutally murdered. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Moscow Murders Fuel Online Sleuths and Speculation

BOISE, Idaho — The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has...
BOISE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac

WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
WINCHESTER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: Detectives don’t know if victims or residence were targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are now saying they don’t know if the murders of four University of Idaho students was a targeted attack on the home or the occupants of the home. Moscow Police said the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office released conflicting information in a recent news interview. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe the person responsible...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Friday Afternoon Structure Fire in Clarkston

CLARKSTON - The City of Clarkston Fire Department was dispatched at around noon today for a structure fire in the 600 block of 8th Street. On arrival there was light smoke coming from a shop converted to a living area. Using the TIC (thermal imaging camera) it was determined where the fire and heat source were located. On gaining access, through the wall, a small amount of charing was found and a few embers. This was quickly taken care of without further damage.
CLARKSTON, WA
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update

Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police collect more information in U of I murder investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is still trying to find the person responsible for killing four University of Idaho students around three weeks ago. As police continue to investigate, MPD says detectives have gotten the following: Over 2,645 emails through the tipline@ci.moscow.id.us More than 2,770 calls to the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 Over 1,084 digital media submissions to...
MOSCOW, ID
Spokane, WA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

