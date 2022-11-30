ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Your Favorite Eagles Players Record Christmas Album

If there's fun happening involving any of the Philadelphia Eagles players, you know Jason Kelce has to be involved!. Kelce is one of the organizers/singing stars of a special effort to raise money for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center in Philadephia. Over the summer, Kelce and fellow Eagles Lane Johnson...
Why Don’t the Eagles Get More Respect?

The Philadelphia Eagles own the best record in the NFL this season and they rank in the top five in the league in Points Per Game (27.5), Rushing Touchdowns (21), and Offensive First Downs (253). The accolades for Jalen Hurts continue to pile up as he keeps setting the pace as the leader of this top-notch offense. One of the top betting favorites to win NFL MVP, Hurts has thrown 17 Touchdowns this year while only being picked off for Three Interceptions plus don't devalue Hurts' feet rushing for over 596 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.
