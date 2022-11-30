Read full article on original website
WATCH: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
Dallas' holiday event of the year is about to go down on Saturday, December 3 as the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking the streets and screens of Texas by storm.
These are the best holiday lights around Dallas-Fort Worth to get you in the holiday spirit: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s officially time for you to truly get into the holiday spirit, and no matter what you celebrate, it’s always fun to drive around and take in all the beautiful light displays, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex is nothing short of the very best.
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
Dallas-based Dave & Busters will fly you and your friends out to this location for a free hangout experience
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to have the ultimate night out with you and your friends? Well, you may have a chance at Dave & Busters. The Dallas-based entertainment and restaurant destination is launching its “Impossible Holiday Hangout” contest. The prize is a free getaway with you and your friends.
Report: These are the best places to get beef jerky in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Cheese jerky! Say what? Say what?“. That’s right. It’s time to celebrate because Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. This holiday is celebrated to honor the craft of making jerky. “Jerky is any kind of dried, thinly sliced meat that can...
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Plan your trip: This is how much gas costs in Texas this Thanksgiving week
DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving week is here, and we understand that many of you will be traveling this year. With gas prices being a hot-button topic this year, many are worrying about fuel costs just ahead of Thanksgiving. That’s why planning ahead this year is so important. According...
Holiday fun in North Texas! Ice skating rink now open at the Fort Worth Stockyards
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Stockyards have transformed into a winter wonderland!. If you are looking for some great holiday fun in North Texas, then look no further than one of Texas’ signature go-to spots, the Fort Worth Stockyards. “Giddy up and glide!” A new ice...
These are the best Dallas coffee shops to get your caffeine fix during the holidays: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas, Texas is filled with so many of the world’s best, but maybe you don’t think the Big D is known for coffee, like the likes of Seattle or New York even. Well, now that we’ve got your mind thinking, you need to put...
Christmas at the Anatole is back in Dallas from now until Christmas Eve
This larger-than-life experience features a Christmas light display, North Pole mini golf, a toy shop escape room, a holiday train and more at the hotel's seven-acre Sculpture Park.
Don’t get scammed! Plano Police Department shares tips for avoiding online shopping scams
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — It’s Cyber Monday, and we know North Texans are going to use their time to take advantage of the many online deals. However, if you’re not safe, you may be the one getting taken advantage of as scammers look to make a quick buck this time of the year.
What you need to know about a strong cold front moving into North Texas & a look ahead at the late-week forecast
DALLAS (KDAF) — We hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving week/weekend and now it’s time to look at the weather for the last couple of days of November and ahead of the beginning of December. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a strong cold front...
These are the best places to get a parfait in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — I don’t know about you guys, but after I eat, I need something sweet to balance out my meal. One of my go-to desserts has to be a parfait and it just so happens that Friday, Nov. 25 is National Parfait Day according to NationalToday.com.
Did you win? 2 $20,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, whether it looks pretty or not, winning is winning so, shoutout to the Dallas Cowboys for the not-so-pretty win against the NY Giants on Thanksgiving Day and to a couple of Texans for some pretty wins from a popular lottery game. The Texas Lottery reports...
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is officially over and if you have been waiting until then to get into the Christmas mood, then the wait is over. With so many fun holiday events scheduled in the coming weeks, there is no shortage of Christmas fun in North Texas. Possibly one...
WATCH: Grapevine photographer showcases best way to take family holiday photos
DALLAS (KDAF) — Many call Downtown Grapevine the Christmas Capital of Texas and what better place to take your family holiday pictures than that?. But what if you want to take this year’s Christmas photos at home instead? Well, before you do that, there are some important things to know that will make those photos pop.
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
Hungry for breakfast? These restaurants have the most delicious french toast in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry for breakfast at any time of the day, you’re more than normal, and one of the most normal yet ridiculously delicious breakfast items is the humble french toast. We aren’t talking about the cereal version of this breakfast staple because the...
