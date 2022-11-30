SIMPCO set to host tri-state legislative forum on Friday, will discuss local housing and renewable energy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council to discuss new sewer treatment agreement with Dakota Dunes
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to discuss a new 25-year sewer treatment agreement with the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District. Last month, the council voted unanimously to approve agreements of the same length with North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. If the agreement with Dakota Dunes is approved, South Sioux City would be the lone sister city without an agreement.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota Gov. Noem appoints incoming secretary of state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state. Johnson was set to be sworn into...
Sioux City Journal
Complete command: Sioux City S.C. West dominates Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing showing 70-29
Sioux City S.C. West ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 70-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Center for Siouxland seeking volunteers for income tax assistance program
SIOUX CITY -- Ellen Dickey is embarking on her 22nd tax season volunteering with Center For Siouxland's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides free tax preparation services to those who have earned $60,000 or less in 2022. "I just really believe a lot of people's lives are better...
Sioux City Journal
Blowout: Sioux City S.C. West delivers statement win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sioux City S.C. West put away Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., Sioux City, will host a soup & dessert dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. Proceeds will go to support Sonshine Food Pantry. Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk. Calvary...
Sioux City Journal
Medical emergency shows volleyball fans have a heart
SIOUX CITY -- The hyperbole surrounding sports so often builds any particular game up to be a life-or-death situation. But a volleyball match in September literally turned into such an experience for Karyn Holen and her family. Seated in the bleachers on that Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, Iowa, watching...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East outduels Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in competitive clash 70-58
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sioux City S.C. East prevailed over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 70-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2. Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with...
Sioux City Journal
Iowan voters turn out in near-record numbers in midterm election
DES MOINES — The second-most Iowans voted in a midterm election in 2022, according to election results certified Thursday by the state. The state’s canvass board, a collection of statewide officeholders that includes the governor and Iowa secretary of state, met by telephone Thursday to certify the results of the Nov. 8 midterm elections in Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City announces Harbor Drive closure
SIOUX CITY -- Beginning Monday morning, Harbor Drive will be closed between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions so that MidAmerican Energy can repair utilities. The City of Sioux City said in a statement that access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the closure, which is expected to last until the afternoon of Dec. 9. A detour utilizing Boulevard of Champions, South Patton Street and Murray Street will be posted.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. East survives for narrow win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61
The cardiac kids of Sioux City S.C. East unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Eastern Oregon, Corban, Jamestown advance to NAIA volleyball semi-finals
SIOUX CITY -- Eastern Oregon and Corban (Ore.) swept quarterfinal matches Saturday at the NAIA women's national volleyball tournament, setting up an all-Cascade Collegiate Conference contest in the semi-finals at 5 p.m. Monday. Eastern Oregon, the No. 1 overall seed, outpaced Marian (Ind.) in three sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18. Preslee...
Sioux City Journal
Don't call it a comeback: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic overtakes Treynor in showstopper 78-60
Treynor's advantage forced Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic to dig down, but it did to earn a 78-60 win Thursday on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball. The last time Treynor and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic played in a 50-46 game on December 2, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Vermillion, S.D. woman identified in fatal crash, north of North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A Vermillion, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City on Nov. 26, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Thursday. At around 5 a.m. Nov. 26, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semitruck,...
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat~in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk~in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per month. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!!!
Sioux City Journal
All-America Concert Band will present a holiday concert
SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University School of Visual and Performing Arts will present the All-America Concert Band in a holiday show, "Sounds of the Season," at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave. Dr. Martin Gaines, Morningside's instrumental activities director is the conductor of the All-America...
Sioux City Journal
Storm warning: Orange City Unity Christian unleashes full fury on LeMars 66-45
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Orange City Unity Christian turned out the lights on LeMars 66-45 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game. The last time Orange City Unity Christian and LeMars played in a 57-52 game on November 30, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (53) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (35) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0