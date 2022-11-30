ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

SIMPCO set to host tri-state legislative forum on Friday, will discuss local housing and renewable energy

By Jared McNett
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council to discuss new sewer treatment agreement with Dakota Dunes

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to discuss a new 25-year sewer treatment agreement with the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District. Last month, the council voted unanimously to approve agreements of the same length with North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. If the agreement with Dakota Dunes is approved, South Sioux City would be the lone sister city without an agreement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota Gov. Noem appoints incoming secretary of state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday appointed Monae Johnson, who won election for secretary of state in November, to fill the position for the next month following the early resignation of the current secretary of state. Johnson was set to be sworn into...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Complete command: Sioux City S.C. West dominates Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing showing 70-29

Sioux City S.C. West ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 70-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Center for Siouxland seeking volunteers for income tax assistance program

SIOUX CITY -- Ellen Dickey is embarking on her 22nd tax season volunteering with Center For Siouxland's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which provides free tax preparation services to those who have earned $60,000 or less in 2022. "I just really believe a lot of people's lives are better...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Blowout: Sioux City S.C. West delivers statement win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sioux City S.C. West put away Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 57-23 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Church News

Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., Sioux City, will host a soup & dessert dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. Proceeds will go to support Sonshine Food Pantry. Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk. Calvary...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Medical emergency shows volleyball fans have a heart

SIOUX CITY -- The hyperbole surrounding sports so often builds any particular game up to be a life-or-death situation. But a volleyball match in September literally turned into such an experience for Karyn Holen and her family. Seated in the bleachers on that Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, Iowa, watching...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Iowan voters turn out in near-record numbers in midterm election

DES MOINES — The second-most Iowans voted in a midterm election in 2022, according to election results certified Thursday by the state. The state’s canvass board, a collection of statewide officeholders that includes the governor and Iowa secretary of state, met by telephone Thursday to certify the results of the Nov. 8 midterm elections in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

City of Sioux City announces Harbor Drive closure

SIOUX CITY -- Beginning Monday morning, Harbor Drive will be closed between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions so that MidAmerican Energy can repair utilities. The City of Sioux City said in a statement that access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the closure, which is expected to last until the afternoon of Dec. 9. A detour utilizing Boulevard of Champions, South Patton Street and Murray Street will be posted.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City S.C. East survives for narrow win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61

The cardiac kids of Sioux City S.C. East unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 69-61 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Eastern Oregon, Corban, Jamestown advance to NAIA volleyball semi-finals

SIOUX CITY -- Eastern Oregon and Corban (Ore.) swept quarterfinal matches Saturday at the NAIA women's national volleyball tournament, setting up an all-Cascade Collegiate Conference contest in the semi-finals at 5 p.m. Monday. Eastern Oregon, the No. 1 overall seed, outpaced Marian (Ind.) in three sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18. Preslee...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000

SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

All-America Concert Band will present a holiday concert

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University School of Visual and Performing Arts will present the All-America Concert Band in a holiday show, "Sounds of the Season," at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave. Dr. Martin Gaines, Morningside's instrumental activities director is the conductor of the All-America...
SIOUX CITY, IA

