NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, Marvell Technology, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Zscaler – The cloud security company's shares dipped 10.7% following its quarterly earnings report, despite Zscaler posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecast better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down
Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
An Uphill Battle Could Await Activist Trian as the Firm Snaps Up a Stake in Disney
Company: Walt Disney (DIS) Business: Disney is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios.
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
