SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday night. The longest active win streak in the league came to an end as Seattle couldn’t solve Florida goalie Spencer Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. Verhaeghe got Florida off to a perfect start scoring at 13:00 of the first period after Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer slid too far across his net and was run into by Florida’s Marc Staal leaving the goal open. Seattle challenged for goaltender interference but the goal was upheld and Florida went on the power play. Florida capitalized and Verhaeghe scored his second moments later. Verhaeghe has 14 goals in 25 games and has five games with at least two goals this season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO