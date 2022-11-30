Read full article on original website
Former Eagles quarterback earns his first head-coaching job
Congratulations are in order. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback G.J. Kinne has found his first Division I head coaching job. He was hired by the Texas State Bobcats, an FBS program that plays its ball in the Sun Belt Conference. If you’re scratching your head ad don’t know who that is,...
3 Best Prop Bets for Commanders vs NY Giants in Week 13
The Washington Commanders have everything to play for in Week 13. While their playoff hopes won’t be crushed with a loss to the New York Giants, a win in East Rutherford would put them in a great position with four games remaining. The Commanders could be without some key...
This Cowboys decision makes intentions for Odell Beckham Jr. clear
The Dallas Cowboys have been clear that they want to add free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster decision makes things even clearer. It’s been possibly the worst-kept secret in NFL history that the Dallas Cowboys want to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about it. Players can’t stop trying to recruit him. Fans can’t stop clamoring for it. At this point, even with other contenders involved, it’ll feel like a massive disappointment if OBJ doesn’t end up in Dallas.
Colorado Buffaloes name Deion Sanders as head coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders as its next head coach after the Hall of Famer led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles.
Michigan football will be in College Football Playoff: Here's who should join them
Georgia and Michigan football took care of business in their respective conference championships on Saturday. Coupled with TCU’s OT loss in Saturday’s Big 12 title game and Southern Cal’s loss in Friday’s Pac-12 title game, that should give us a clear picture of the College Football Playoff semifinalists, which will be announced at noon Sunday on ESPN. Here’s a quick look at the final four, and how we think they’ll be seeded: All averages entering Saturday’s games. ...
Brian Kelly getting absolutely dragged for LSU’s pitiful showing vs Georgia
LSU head coach Brian Kelly took a beating on Twitter over the Tigers’ blowout loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. There was a very slim chance LSU would be able to upset Georgia in the SEC title game. Their hopes of pulling that off evaporated pretty quickly after the Bulldogs returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, scored after an unbelievably fortunate interception and knocked Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels out of the game.
3 moves Braves can make to leave Mets in the dust after deGrom bails
The Atlanta Braves have a real opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the New York Mets. Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers on Friday night to the tune of a five-year, $185 million contract. It’s a significant risk for a Rangers team trying to find an identity through big-name free agent signings.
Panthers snap Kraken's seven-game win streak with 5-1 win
SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday night. The longest active win streak in the league came to an end as Seattle couldn’t solve Florida goalie Spencer Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. Verhaeghe got Florida off to a perfect start scoring at 13:00 of the first period after Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer slid too far across his net and was run into by Florida’s Marc Staal leaving the goal open. Seattle challenged for goaltender interference but the goal was upheld and Florida went on the power play. Florida capitalized and Verhaeghe scored his second moments later. Verhaeghe has 14 goals in 25 games and has five games with at least two goals this season.
Look: Jalen Carter treated Jayden Daniels like a small child on sack
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter picked up Jayden Daniels like was a toddler while sacking the LSU QB in the SEC Championship Game. A play in which a defender tackles a quarterback behind the line of scrimmage is known as a sack. It’s just not every day you see a defender pick up a QB like a literal sack of potatoes.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
MLB Insider: 4 potential trade fits for Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has attracted trade interest for the last two years. Could this finally be the time the Bucs deal him?. While the Pirates have listened to offers each time, they have never been serious about moving him. They have, and continue, to view Reynolds as a foundational piece.
Dabo Swinney getting torched for keeping Cade Klubnik shelved for so long
College football fans let Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hear it after finally playing freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers were in College Football Playoff contention for the majority of the season, up until they lost 35-14 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5, and 31-30 to the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. With the Playoff out of the question, the Tigers had the chance to win the ACC Championship.
Dr. Pepper challenge loses its last college football fans with bogus tiebreaker rules
College football fans were in an uproar after a controversial end to the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway during halftime of the SEC Championship Game. There was no controversy in the first half of the SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers. It was a full-on blowout by Georgia, who took a 35-10 lead into halftime. But there was controversy during the break.
Latest Aaron Judge update proves Yankees offer wasn’t good enough
The New York Yankees rightfully want to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge, but the latest update proves they’re going to have to do more to keep him. The Yankees will possibly lose their star Aaron Judge this offseason as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) shared that Judge’s contract will likely be for nine years. The exact offer the Yankees put out to Judge is unknown, but it was reportedly “in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million.”
12-team College Football Playoff would offer clarity amid chaotic parity
The chaotic College Football Playoff picture in 2022 would have been perfect for the expanded 12-team field coming in a couple of years. The four-team College Football Playoff hasn’t been the perfect solution for crowing a national champion, but the Top 4 has been more straightforward than not with conference champions claiming the top spots.
