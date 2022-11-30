ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I probably could have killed him’: Juvenile cited for kicking opponent with hockey skate

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

LITTLETON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A juvenile hockey player was cited for assault after a fight broke out and he kicked another player in the head three times with his ice skate during a tournament in Littleton.

An incident report from the Littleton Police Department said the alleged assault happened on Nov. 26 at 3:44 p.m. at the Ice Ranch located at 841 Southpark Dr.

According to the tournament director, two teams were playing in the second period of a hockey game when an opposing player kicked the victim in the head three times. The director said both players had to be separated and the referees decided to end the game due to the severity of the incident.

Victim’s statement: No prior issues during the game

According to the incident report, responding officers asked the juvenile victim what happened during the game from his point of view.

The victim told officers that during the heat of a 5-on-3 power play, the victim skated toward the corner of the ice to get the puck. The suspect skated behind and tripped the victim who then landed on top of his stick.

The victim claimed that when the suspect attempted to grab his stick he pushed the boy further toward the ice. He once again tried to get up and was pushed back down.

He said that once his head hit the ice, he couldn’t see anything but he felt three kicks to the head.

When asked by officers if there had been previous issues with this player he said that the score of the hockey game was zero to zero and that he had no other issues with the suspect throughout the game.

The victim told officers he had a headache but did not have any cuts to his face, head or neck.

Suspect’s statement: Reaction to the situation was unreasonable

Once officers checked on the victim, they asked the suspect what led to the brawl.

The suspect told officers that when the victim fell over he tried to skate away but felt he couldn’t because the victim was holding onto his leg.

That is when the suspect told officers he kicked the player, but the victim still didn’t let go so he kicked him again. The victim was still holding on, so the suspect kicked the victim a third time.

“I realized I probably could have killed him,” said the suspect to the officers.

The suspect told officers that the player had been a “nuisance” and was “picking on him” during the game. The victim denied “verbally abusing” the suspect or his team, according to the incident report.

The suspect said he understood that his reaction to the situation was unreasonable.

The juvenile suspect was issued a municipal citation for assault by LPD. He also made a written apology and said that he would like to give it to the victim.

