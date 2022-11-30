ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I’m a restaurant worker and if you order gluten-free : ‘We assume you’re a b—h’

A restaurant bartender is spilling the liquor on the “harsh truths” — and lies — of working in the restaurant business. “I don’t make the rules,” a TikToker going by the name Acire Ennoccaz captioned her now-viral video. In the clip, which has racked up 2 million views in three days, she dives right into claims about everything from “gluten-free bitches” to servers with sticky fingers sampling your fries. The server — who said she has “worked in the industry for 20 years” — starts out by exposing the fibs she and her co-workers often tell their customers. Ennoccaz also noted in her...
Mashed

Heinz Could Add $1 To Your Restaurant Tip If You Ask For Their Ketchup

No matter if you're in a diner in downtown New York or at a beachside restaurant in California, chances are high that you'll see a very familiar red bottle sitting with you at your table. Heinz ketchup is so common a sight at diners and restaurants across America that you'd probably be more surprised if a restaurant didn't have a bottle of the ketchup next to the salt and pepper. Heinz, however, wants to make sure that you needn't worry about running into unfamiliar ketchup brands or copycat catsup the next time you're going for burgers and fries — and they'll do it through you, the people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Delish

McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin

Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One

Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
Thrillist

You Can Get a Free Quesadilla at Taco Bell Right Now

We are days out from the biggest shopping weekend of the year, but if you want to stand a chance in those competitive Black Friday lines, you'll need to fuel up. Luckily, the savings extend beyond just the mall. Taco Bell is giving away free quesadillas through next week. Whether...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks

Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop.  Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly.  “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

FOOD: What’s The Best Frozen Pizza?

"Experts" ranked the top frozen pizzas, and DiGiorno came in first, followed by Newman's Pizza and Screamin' Sicilian. A Woman Filed a $5 Million Lawsuit Because Velveeta Shells & Cheese Takes Too Long to Prepare. Ever since that McDonald's hot coffee ruling in the '90s, there have been a LOT...
FLORIDA STATE
Mary Duncan

Manager kicks out woman who steals whole ketchup bottles, silverware and sugar from restaurant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When you work in restaurants, you see the full spectrum of human behavior - that’s one of the most wonderful, and sometimes also the worst, thing about being a waitress. When showing up for a shift, you know first of all that your day’s happiness quotient is going to go according to your bosses mood and whims. You can’t control that, but you can at least mentally prepare for the possibility of it. With customers, you just never know what you are going to get.
Thrillist

A Subway Vending Machine Full of Grab & Go Sandwiches Could Be In Your Town Soon

Subway continues to innovate. First, the chain created its digital Vault, with sandwiches crafted in partnership with top athletes like Tony Romo, Derek Jeter, and more. Now the innovation has led to a reinterpretation of the classic vending machine experience with a new smart fridge. In September, Subway installed its...
