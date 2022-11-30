Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a restaurant worker and if you order gluten-free : ‘We assume you’re a b—h’
A restaurant bartender is spilling the liquor on the “harsh truths” — and lies — of working in the restaurant business. “I don’t make the rules,” a TikToker going by the name Acire Ennoccaz captioned her now-viral video. In the clip, which has racked up 2 million views in three days, she dives right into claims about everything from “gluten-free bitches” to servers with sticky fingers sampling your fries. The server — who said she has “worked in the industry for 20 years” — starts out by exposing the fibs she and her co-workers often tell their customers. Ennoccaz also noted in her...
Heinz Could Add $1 To Your Restaurant Tip If You Ask For Their Ketchup
No matter if you're in a diner in downtown New York or at a beachside restaurant in California, chances are high that you'll see a very familiar red bottle sitting with you at your table. Heinz ketchup is so common a sight at diners and restaurants across America that you'd probably be more surprised if a restaurant didn't have a bottle of the ketchup next to the salt and pepper. Heinz, however, wants to make sure that you needn't worry about running into unfamiliar ketchup brands or copycat catsup the next time you're going for burgers and fries — and they'll do it through you, the people.
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
Delish
McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin
Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One
Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
A Chick-Fil-A Customer Wasn't Happy With Her Order, So the Manager Sent a New One to Her House for Free: 'That's How You Reconcile the Problem'
One TikToker is going viral after sharing a story about an order gone wrong and how the chain's manager fixed it, even capturing the attention of the delivery driver himself.
After craving a hamburger, 8-year old decides to drive himself to restaurant
What would you do if you found out your 8-year old child took your car?. A hamburger was all that an Ohioan child of eight years old wanted one night in 2017. So, when his parents went to bed, he made the decision to steal their car and try to drive himself and his sister, who was four at the time, to the nearest McDonald's.
Thrillist
You Can Get a Free Quesadilla at Taco Bell Right Now
We are days out from the biggest shopping weekend of the year, but if you want to stand a chance in those competitive Black Friday lines, you'll need to fuel up. Luckily, the savings extend beyond just the mall. Taco Bell is giving away free quesadillas through next week. Whether...
Waffle House Employee Physically Throws Customer Out of Restaurant Upside Down: WATCH
An anonymous Waffle House employee has gone viral after an allegedly unruly customer's behavior resulted in them being kicked to the curb like a sack of potatoes. A Waffle House patron witnessed and filmed the messy moment a fellow customer was physically carried — upside down, no less — out of the restaurant by an employee.
I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks
Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop. Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly. “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
iheart.com
FOOD: What’s The Best Frozen Pizza?
"Experts" ranked the top frozen pizzas, and DiGiorno came in first, followed by Newman's Pizza and Screamin' Sicilian. A Woman Filed a $5 Million Lawsuit Because Velveeta Shells & Cheese Takes Too Long to Prepare. Ever since that McDonald's hot coffee ruling in the '90s, there have been a LOT...
I ordered the same meal from Subway and Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and I preferred the larger sandwich
An Insider reporter tried turkey sandwiches from two sandwich chains to determine which one was better.
Atlanta McDonald's staff helps woman deliver her baby inside restaurant bathroom
One Mcdonald's in Atlanta served up way more than Happy Meals earlier this week. The restaurant's staff helped a woman deliver her baby, who they now call "Nugget."
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
Manager kicks out woman who steals whole ketchup bottles, silverware and sugar from restaurant
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When you work in restaurants, you see the full spectrum of human behavior - that’s one of the most wonderful, and sometimes also the worst, thing about being a waitress. When showing up for a shift, you know first of all that your day’s happiness quotient is going to go according to your bosses mood and whims. You can’t control that, but you can at least mentally prepare for the possibility of it. With customers, you just never know what you are going to get.
Food Influencer Is Flabbergasted After A Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips Restaurant Worker Told Him 'Everything Is Contaminated'
Gordon may want to correct the problems in his own restaurant.
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
Thrillist
A Subway Vending Machine Full of Grab & Go Sandwiches Could Be In Your Town Soon
Subway continues to innovate. First, the chain created its digital Vault, with sandwiches crafted in partnership with top athletes like Tony Romo, Derek Jeter, and more. Now the innovation has led to a reinterpretation of the classic vending machine experience with a new smart fridge. In September, Subway installed its...
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0