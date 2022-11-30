Mike McDaniel is the next “it” coach in the NFL and after getting his team to 8-3 he will have his biggest test, coaching against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. The Miami Dolphins are one of the most electric offenses in the NFL and they’re facing the NFL’s No. 1 defense. Will San Fran shut down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle or will the Miami speedsters turn the game into a track meet?

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO