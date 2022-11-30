ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week

By Stacker
 3 days ago

The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season.

That’s in part due to market uncertainty over riots breaking out in China over the country’s strict Covid-19 lockdown policies. The protests have disrupted production of goods including Apple’s iPhone 14 , and threaten to bring back heightened demand for gasoline among the Chinese population that could raise prices further.

A gallon of gas was $3.55 on average nationwide on Monday, November 28, according to AAA . That’s about $0.12 lower than prices were this time last week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas, TX metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of November 28. State gas tax data is from World Population Review .

Dallas by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.80
— Texas average: $2.88
— Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)
– Week change: -$0.12 (-4.1%)
– Year change: -$0.16 (-5.5%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.48
– Week change: -$0.11 (-2.4%)
– Year change: +$1.23 (+37.7%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.48 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.55
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.42
#3. Bakersfield, CA: $5.36

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.68
#2. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.68
#3. Corpus Christi, TX: $2.72

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

