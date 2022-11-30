Read full article on original website
Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens
The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
Bowl projections and predictions 2022: What bowl game is Alabama playing in?
Alabama hasn’t reached the levels they wanted in 2022 but they can remind people what a Nick Saban team looks like in the bowl game. There is still an outside chance Alabama could sneak into the College Football Playoff, though it would take an extreme set of circumstances to clear the way.
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected final Top 25 after Georgia and Michigan dominate, USC and TCU give Ohio State help
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Sunday afternoon, so what did USC and TCU losing while Michigan and Georgia dominated mean?. Conference championship week was ready to wreak havoc on the College Football Playoff rankings like so many weeks before have. But this time it was bigger. This time, there was no time to make up for stumbling. This time, it was all leading into the final CFP rankings that are set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 4.
No. 1 Houston outlasts persistent Saint Mary’s
J’Wan Roberts registered 15 points and eight rebounds and top-ranked Houston remained unbeaten with a 53-48 victory over Saint Mary’s
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Updated College Football Playoff rankings: Does Alabama get in after TCU loss?
The TCU Horned Frogs joined USC as Top 4 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings losing, so what do the updated rankings now look like?. Chaos got an early start as it pertains to the College Football Playoff rankings with the USC Trojans losing for the second time this season to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. But while Ohio State fans were celebrating, Alabama fans were waiting for the noon slate on Saturday to see if the TCU Horned Frogs would give them more Playoff life as well.
Colorado Buffaloes name Deion Sanders as head coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders as its next head coach after the Hall of Famer led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles.
Clemson gets glimpse of bright future after Cade Klubnik sparks ACC Championship win
The Clemson Tigers got a preview of what quarterback Cade Klubnik could bring on a weekly basis after he replaced D.J Uiagalelei in the ACC Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers looked to end their regular season on a high note with a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday. While there were no College Football Playoff implications for this game, head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to do everything in his power to lead the program to another conference championship.
New Year’s Six bowl game projections: Who will play in Sugar, Orange, Rose and Cotton Bowl?
Which teams will slot into the New Year’s Six bowl games? The bowl game projections are clear as championship weekend wraps up. It’s just about time for college football teams to learn their postseason fates. Four fortunate teams will get to play in the College Football Playoff. Another eight will take a place in the remaining New Year’s Six bowl games.
Despite Trevor Lawrence's Shining Moment vs. Ravens, Fade Jaguars' Offense in Detroit vs. Lions
Trevor Lawrence finally had his shining moment in the NFL. He led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a game-winning drive against the Baltimore Ravens and connected on a two-point conversion to win the game. The Jacksonville Jaguars won 28-27 to move to 4-7 and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Detroit...
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado: Best memes and tweets
After spending three seasons at Jackson State, head coach Deion Sanders is making the jump to the Pac-12 to lead the Colorado Buffaloes. The coaching carousel may not have been as chaotic as it was the year prior, but there have already been some big moves. Matt Rhule returned to the college ranks to lead Nebraska while Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to replace Paul Chryst at Wisconsin.
Marvin Harrison Jr. had perfect reaction on Twitter to USC losing Pac-12 title game
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. had the perfect reaction after watching USC fumble its College Football Playoff bag in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s difficult to determine where the blame should be placed for the unexpectedness of the College Football Playoff chaos that awaits the world. USC obviously...
Best Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Falcons in Week 13 (Kenny Pickett Will Light Up Falcons Secondary)
Both of these teams can honestly look themselves in the mirror and say “We’re not dead yet.” The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the ropes at 4-7, but aren’t out of it in the AFC playoff picture, while the 5-7 Falcons can lose this week and still be hanging around for the NFC South crown.
Best Prop Bets for Titans vs. Eagles in Week 13 (The AJ Brown Revenge Game in Philly)
What a slate of NFL games that we have this weekend. This might not even be the best game on Sunday, but it’s such an intriguing matchup. The Tennessee Titans are 7-4 after their loss last week, but they’re one of the toughest teams in the NFL and a sure playoff contender. They’ll visit the 10-1 Eagles in Philadelphia and their former star receiver, AJ Brown.
Best Prop Bets for Packers vs. Bears in Week 13 (Christian Watson TD Spree To Continue)
There’s suddenly a bit of intrigue into the Green Bay and Chicago rivalry. Not because these teams are particularly competitive, but because the Packers have sunk down to the Bears’ level. With an injury to Aaron Rodgers, maybe Chicago could be the man who has owned them for so long. The bad news for Chicago, Justin Fields is banged up too, so anything could happen in this one.
Best Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Lions in Week 13 (Zay Jones' Ascension To Continue)
The Jacksonville Jaguars had their moment last week in a 28-27 win over Baltimore that ended on a game-winning touchdown drive by Trevor Lawrence and a clutch two-point conversion to close it out. They’re the team of the moment, but the Detroit Lions have won three of their last four and nearly knocked off Buffalo on Thanksgiving.
Raiders Deserve to be Favorites Against Chargers in AFC West Matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will throw down in a rematch of their Week 1 matchup that saw the Chargers win by a final score of 24-19. The Raiders playoff hopes are all but dead, but Los Angeles' chances at the postseason are alive and well, but they can ill afford to lose many more games.
Best Prop Bets for Dolphins vs. 49ers in Week 13 (McDaniel and Shanahan Square off in San Fran)
Mike McDaniel is the next “it” coach in the NFL and after getting his team to 8-3 he will have his biggest test, coaching against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. The Miami Dolphins are one of the most electric offenses in the NFL and they’re facing the NFL’s No. 1 defense. Will San Fran shut down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle or will the Miami speedsters turn the game into a track meet?
49ers Defense Will End Dolphins Win Streak
The team with the longest win streak in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins, will face-off against the team with the longest win streak in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday of Week 13. The Dolphins will put their five-game win streak on the line against the 49ers four-game...
