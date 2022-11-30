ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Great License Plate Contest submissions are due Wednesday

By Nick Wills
DENVER (KDVR) – Wednesday is the final day to submit your entries for the license plate contest that’s giving Coloradans a chance to be a part of Coloradan history and to win a $1,000 grant.

Colorado’s Department of Motor Vehicles is celebrating a century and a half of statehood for the Centennial State by holding the Great License Plate Design Contest , a contest to select the state’s next official license plate design.

“This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years of Colorado history and showcase Colorado’s talented artists. As we gear up for Colorado’s sesquicentennial in 2026 we are planning many more ways to celebrate our state,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

The contest ends on Nov. 30 so if you are interested in getting your submission in before the deadline on Wednesday, here is a brief breakdown of what you’ll need to do.

Colorado Great License Plate Design Contest

From each group, up to 10 finalists will be picked based on how well “the artwork captures Colorado and its history, the artistic quality and its originality.” Contestants will also be sorted into the following two age brackets:

  • Division 1
    • Under 13 years old
  • Division 2
    • 13 years old and over
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXnAe_0jSg18Jj00
License plate design guideline
(Credit: Colorado Department of Revenue)

You can view the terms and conditions as well as the plate design guidelines in both English and Spanish on the official contest page. All participants are welcome to submit a maximum of three design entries by emailing them to dor_HistoricColorado@state.co.us . Again, Wednesday, Nov. 30 is the deadline to get these submissions in.

In addition to carrying around a badge of honor that comes with being named among each age group’s finalists, the winners will also be given a special commemorative license plate, a $1,000 grant and will be featured in the DMV’s media releases.

For those planning to submit before the deadline today, the following formats will be accepted:

  • EPS
  • SVG
  • AI
  • PDF
  • High-resolution TIFF
  • JPEG (3.375 in x 2.125 in at 600 dpi)
  • Submissions must not have any watermarks

Once the finalists have been picked, a final public vote will be held on the top three designs. That vote is expected to be held in early 2023.

