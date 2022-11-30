Read full article on original website
Michelle Nuss
2d ago
Hi Families of Elizabeth and Joseph,I just want to let you know I’m praying for you. May the Lord return them safely to your arms. God loves you. He is not blind to your struggles. He hears and sees you.🌈From,Michelle Nuss of Tripp, SD, USA
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder man identified in Whitewood fatal crash
WHITEWOOD, S.D. — A Box Elder man has died as a results of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Whitewood. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Dodge Durango was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it left the roadway to the south, crossed into the westbound lane, and collided with a westbound 2015 Ford F350 pickup and trailer.
KELOLAND TV
House fire spreads to forest in Rochford
ROCHFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Fire destroyed a home in western South Dakota overnight. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared details on social media. Authorities say the fire started around midnight at a home on Melchert Place in Rochford. Everyone inside was able to get out but the fire...
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
kelo.com
Summerset, SD man sentenced for drugs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Summerset, South Dakota, man convicted of Distribution of a Controlled Substance now knows his fate. Thomas Beetem, 27, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release. Beetem obtained a substance containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl,...
newscenter1.tv
Jury convicts Rapid City woman of lesser charge in stabbing death of her boyfriend
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A Rapid City woman was convicted this week in the June 2021 stabbing death of her boyfriend. On Thursday, A jury convicted Ashley Peltier of Rapid City of First Degree Manslaughter after a three day trial. Peltier was initially charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of her boyfriend, James Steven Rice, also known as Stanley Kennard III.
kotatv.com
See you in the village!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City. The village began in 2020 because during COVID not many people were working, so the senior center thought it would be a good idea to sell items that were donated to them. Richard Moose, Santa’s Village Worker, says that if the family couldn’t afford the five dollar price tag, they were still able to leave with their presents.
newscenter1.tv
“An opportunity to be a bright spot in someone’s day:” RCPD hiring Community Service Officers
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Police Department is hiring for their Community Service Officer position, which is said to be a valuable role within the department and city. Community Service Officer Rachel Maki allowed us to join her for a shift to understand what a day on the job might look like, and Detective Santee Burnette (a former Community Service Officer) answered some questions about how this job may help prepare someone for a career as a police officer.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
KELOLAND TV
A sister’s story, a brother’s words
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 25-year-old Melissa Galeana is living with a rare kidney disease. The long and stressful journey started when she was a young girl. “For a long time they thought it was just allergies or they thought it was a kidney infection. It was just a lot of things that doctors seemed to be putting off, and it took a long time to get my actual diagnosis,” Melissa Galeana of Rapid City said.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota MMIP, human trafficking coordinators excited to get to work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first week of a new job can be overwhelming for many and that is especially true for Allison Morrisette and Mary Beth Holzwarth. Monday, the two began their roles as South Dakota’s inaugural Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinator and human trafficking coordinator and by Wednesday, they were being introduced to the public by Attorney General Mark Vargo.
KELOLAND TV
Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donates to LifeScape
When you know or work with a person with who has different abilities than you do, you often grow to appreciate their differences and what unique lessons they can teach you and suddenly both your lives are enriched by the partnership. It is in recognition of this that LifeScape has become a destination for research, and the development, implementation, and training of technology-based solutions to improve the lives of people they support. Jessica Wells sees those improvements, for people on both sides, every day. As the president of the LifeScape Foundation, she also knows how critical support from the community are to the work they do every day. She joined us to tell us about that support and how you can help them continue their efforts by volunteering, fundraising, or making a donation to LifeScape.
newscenter1.tv
Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?
HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
kotatv.com
Offering unique gifts, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market takes over the Dahl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ‘Tis the season for shopping and gift-giving to those who mean the most. If you’re searching for something unique this Christmas, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market is the perfect place while also supporting the community.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 12/1/22
Are you feeling the holiday spirit yet? If you aren’t, this weekend is packed with holiday events that are sure to do the trick. Enjoy a tree lighting, a parade of lights and even a Cookie Cruise!. The Sturgis Parade of Lights. Cheer on the floats and browse the...
kotatv.com
Staying windy with snow moving in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We become cloudy overnight with snow showers moving in late. A slippery commute will be possible for some, especially near the Sheridan area. Winds will gust to 45 mph or higher at times. Gusty winds are expected to continue Friday. Snow showers will taper off midday and through the afternoon with clearing skies. Temperatures will remain cold for many.
KEVN
Air quality alert issued for part of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust in Rapid City west of “The Gap” has been issued by the National Weather Service Friday morning. The alert is expected to be in effect until 5 p.m. due to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS.
KEVN
I Caught you Caring: Meet Francie Fortune
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 60 million people, including three million children, struggle with some type of disability. Disabilities can be major or minor, affecting both adults and children in different ways. Often, it leaves families fearful about what the future may hold. But Francie Fortune, executive director of the SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, is committed to helping people through her love of horses and the outdoors.
kotatv.com
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service has a sweet deal for one day only, a Black Hills National Forest recreation facilities season pass for half price. The 2023 season pass will be on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes will also be available for sale at Black Hills National Forest offices.
newscenter1.tv
2023 passes available during Half Price Pass Sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Half Price Pass Sale for the 2023 season will be taking place Friday, Dec. 2 at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The passes are for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities located...
