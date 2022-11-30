Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughterLavinia ThompsonEast Point, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Related
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
The Citizen Online
Holland vs. Crane: Different approaches to key issues
There are some key differences between my positions (Clint Holland for Post 3) and Phil Crane in the Peachtree City runoff. I absolutely agree with most local citizens who say we need a long-term traffic solution for the 54/74 intersection. I have offered a resolution along with who we need to be working with to make it happen. My opponent Crane said, “I’m not positive there is a true resolution for 54/74.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
The Citizen Online
A comparison to Frank Destadio is a compliment
For me, Clint Holland is the best choice in the Peachtree City run-off election which has Clint Holland facing off against Phil Crane. They finished first and second, respectively in the General Election. That fact speaks volumes about what the citizens want, since they were the most conservative candidates on...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties: Friday, December 2, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to possible late night thunderstorms Friday December 2, lasting into Saturday morning. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm...
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
The Citizen Online
Crime reports: theft of copper wire worth $2,000, cash register burglary, auto break-in
Copper prices are still up, which could account for the number of recent wire thefts around Fayette County. One such case involved the theft of more than $2,000 of copper wire from a cargo container at the Town of Trilith. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said the lock on...
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
Newnan Times-Herald
Suicidal threat shuts down area of downtown Newnan
A man is in custody after police were forced to shut down an area of downtown Newnan on Saturday morning. Police said they responded to the area of Long St and First Ave at the AT&T building in reference to a suicidal threat around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police made...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. Channel 2′s Tom Jones has learned that the victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Police...
Georgia high school teacher charged following allegations of inappropriate contact
A west Georgia high school teacher was indicted on a sexual battery charge following a state investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched students.
bartowsportszone.com
Demons end Canes' playoff run in semifinals
Warner Robins won the ground war and the turnover battle Friday night in the GHSA Class 5A semifinals and defeated the visiting Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, 35-10. The Demons leaned heavily on their own rushing attack and the Warner Robins' defense severely limited the Hurricanes' ground game. Cartersville also turned the ball over an uncharacteristic four times in the loss.
Warner Robins, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cartersville High School football team will have a game with Warner Robins High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
fox5atlanta.com
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
TCSS discovers numerous fraudulent checks totaling $250,000; LaGrange Police investigating
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November. According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened. The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and […]
LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
Comments / 0