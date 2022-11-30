ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

The Citizen Online

Holland vs. Crane: Different approaches to key issues

There are some key differences between my positions (Clint Holland for Post 3) and Phil Crane in the Peachtree City runoff. I absolutely agree with most local citizens who say we need a long-term traffic solution for the 54/74 intersection. I have offered a resolution along with who we need to be working with to make it happen. My opponent Crane said, “I’m not positive there is a true resolution for 54/74.”
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
WOODSTOCK, GA
The Citizen Online

A comparison to Frank Destadio is a compliment

For me, Clint Holland is the best choice in the Peachtree City run-off election which has Clint Holland facing off against Phil Crane. They finished first and second, respectively in the General Election. That fact speaks volumes about what the citizens want, since they were the most conservative candidates on...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Suicidal threat shuts down area of downtown Newnan

A man is in custody after police were forced to shut down an area of downtown Newnan on Saturday morning. Police said they responded to the area of Long St and First Ave at the AT&T building in reference to a suicidal threat around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police made...
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Demons end Canes' playoff run in semifinals

Warner Robins won the ground war and the turnover battle Friday night in the GHSA Class 5A semifinals and defeated the visiting Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, 35-10. The Demons leaned heavily on their own rushing attack and the Warner Robins' defense severely limited the Hurricanes' ground game. Cartersville also turned the ball over an uncharacteristic four times in the loss.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
High School Football PRO

Warner Robins, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WARNER ROBINS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
WRBL News 3

TCSS discovers numerous fraudulent checks totaling $250,000; LaGrange Police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – While reconciling bank statements, the Troup County School System uncovered several fraudulent checks dating from October to November. According to TCSS, the checks totaling nearly $250,000 were deposited across the country, and the school system expects a fraud report to be opened. The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the case, and […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA

