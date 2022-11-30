Read full article on original website
$1M bond set, trial scheduled for Jackson man charged in fatal stabbing
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man charged in a fatal stabbing at a Jackson County bar will go before a jury in 2023. Rauss Ball, of Jackson, is scheduled to appear before Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson May 15, 2023, to begin a jury trial. Ball faces a single charge of open murder relating to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Taylin Alexander.
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann Warner
When Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, was asked by the family of Dee Ann Warner, missing Tecumseh, Michigan woman, to help them get answers, he agreed to work the case for free. That was in March 2022 — almost a year after Dee vanished from her rural home.
Right now in Wayne County, there are over 30 people charged with murder that are free on bond. Should they be?
On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discovers dozens of accused murderers – including those charged with First-Degree Murder – are free on bond as they await trial.
City of Adrian Takes Powdered Egg Facility to Court Over Smell; Closing Arguments Planned for Today
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has brought Crimson Holdings LLC to court over the egg-smell that is being emitted from their facility on the 1300 block of East Maumee Street. Crimson Holdings is a powdered egg facility that processes raw eggs into a powder…and then sells it...
Northwood woman sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of child endangerment charges, accused of hog-tying her child and leaving him bound for hours, is facing nearly a decade in prison. Tabetha Sosnowicz was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases in a Wood County courtroom on Monday.
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was convicted for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women was sentenced to multiple life sentences on Wednesday. Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 30 where he received two life sentences without the possibility of parole. Gilmer was found guilty...
These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court
The Brady-Giglio list is named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense
Ottoville man sentenced for Putnam meth sales
OTTAWA — A man who earlier this year on successive days sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant from his Ottoville home was sentenced Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison. Broc Baughman, 32, received an identical sentence just 24 hours earlier in Paulding County...
Monroe County detective arrests two in snow blower theft Wednesday
MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection with a snow blower theft Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, a detective was conducting an undercover investigation at approximately 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of W. Albain Road in Monroe Township regarding unauthorized credit card purchases involving a snow blower.
Men arrested in stolen snowblower sting
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon during an undercover operation involving credit card fraud and a snowblower, police say. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives were conducting an undercover operation 4000 block of W. Albain Road in Monroe Township related to unauthorized purchases with a credit card involving a snowblower, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Toledo police arrest man on out-of-state warrant for indecent exposure to minors
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. The Lucas County Warrant Squad contacted on-duty Toledo police officers around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening for assistance regarding an out-of-state felony warrant. According to a report, police arrived at a...
Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
Lansing police looking for info on mailbox thefts, missing person and more
Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
West Toledo vape store robbed by man carrying gun
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo vape store was robbed Tuesday by a man carrying a gun. Toledo police responded to Black Castle Glass & Vape on Monroe Street about 4 p.m. for a robbery call. A store employee told police a male wearing a mask and khaki jacket entered the store and demanded cash, according to a police report.
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m. The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died. Amrhein was heading northbound when he...
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis
Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
