Hillsdale County, MI

13abc.com

Northwood woman sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of child endangerment charges, accused of hog-tying her child and leaving him bound for hours, is facing nearly a decade in prison. Tabetha Sosnowicz was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases in a Wood County courtroom on Monday.
NORTHWOOD, OH
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
13abc.com

Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was convicted for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women was sentenced to multiple life sentences on Wednesday. Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 30 where he received two life sentences without the possibility of parole. Gilmer was found guilty...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Ottoville man sentenced for Putnam meth sales

OTTAWA — A man who earlier this year on successive days sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant from his Ottoville home was sentenced Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison. Broc Baughman, 32, received an identical sentence just 24 hours earlier in Paulding County...
OTTOVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Monroe County detective arrests two in snow blower theft Wednesday

MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection with a snow blower theft Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, a detective was conducting an undercover investigation at approximately 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of W. Albain Road in Monroe Township regarding unauthorized credit card purchases involving a snow blower.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

MLive

Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Suspect wanted in downtown Balance Grille aggravated robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Nov. 28, 2022. Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole $100 from the downtown Toledo Balance Pan Asian Grille location during an aggravated robbery Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, crews...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo vape store robbed by man carrying gun

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo vape store was robbed Tuesday by a man carrying a gun. Toledo police responded to Black Castle Glass & Vape on Monroe Street about 4 p.m. for a robbery call. A store employee told police a male wearing a mask and khaki jacket entered the store and demanded cash, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc.com

13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis

Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
TOLEDO, OH

