San Antonio, TX

Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 6 days ago
The show A Drag Queen Christmas is coming to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre as part of a national tour.
A far-right group is threatening in social media posts to show up at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre next month — potentially with firearms in hand — to protest a drag show open to all ages.

This Is Texas Freedom Force, described as an "extremist militia" by the FBI , plans to protest
A Drag Queen Christmas on Dec. 13, according to tweets from the group. Its tweets also praise a bill introduced by Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Mineola, to ban those under 18 from drag performances across the state.

In flyers shared in This Is Texas Freedom Force's tweets, the militia labels those who support drag shows as pedophiles, adding that "open carry and concealed carry" are welcome at its protest.
A Drag Queen Christmas is being staged by Detroit-based promoter Murray & Peter, and will bring drag performers featured on the popular TV show RuPaul's Drag Race to the Alamo City. While the Ticketmaster lists no age limit for attending the event, the show's website includes no language indicating that it's marketed to children.

Just the same, in a video promoting its protest, This Is Texas Freedom Force likened the performance to taking "underage children to a strip club."
It's not the first time the extremist group has protested a drag show. Members of This Is Texas Freedom Force caused a ruckus outside a drag brunch in a Dallas suburb in August, according to tweets from Dallas-based investigative journalist Steven Monacelli.

A man sporting a bulletproof vest with a This Is Texas Freedom Force patch attended the protest at Anderson Distillery & Grill in Roanoke armed with a bat wrapped in barbed wire, according to Monacelli's tweets.
This Is Texas Freedom Force's planned Alamo City protest comes at a time when the LGBTQ+ community nationwide is under attack from prominent far-right personalities and politicians, who have propagated the myth that it's "grooming" children through drag shows.

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature has also introduced legislation ahead of its next legislative session aimed at punishing transgender Texans, and top GOP officials including Gov. Greg Abbott trafficked in anti-trans rhetoric and stunts ahead of the midterms to pander to their base.

The protest outside the Aztec also follows a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs earlier this month that's being investigated as a "bias attack," according to an NBC News report .

San Antonio-based social justice group Southwest Workers Union will hold counter-protest to This Is Texas Freedom Force's rally, according to social media posts.

"The queer and trans communities are under constant attack from their neighbors, co-workers and politicians," Southwest Workers Union said in an Instagram post. "We must show up to protect their right to exist peacefully, particularly against the far-right reactionary forces that propel fascist candidates into power."

Comments / 65

nora rohan
6d ago

Ask yourself what are these creepy and I do mean creepy drags trying to do? Any mother or father who take their kids are obviously sick themselves and shouldn't have children.

Reply(9)
32
Felix
6d ago

"Extreme" Militia vs Males dressed in dresses? which is really extreme?this is media pushing the leftist agenda to prop up the liberal sickness

Reply
29
Richard Trevino
6d ago

best thing to do is let them do what they want to do. if either group breaks the law in the process then let the police deal with it. the same people that are going to be out there protesting with guns are just making it easy for more gun control laws to be implemented. keep your guns for self defense, don't try and use them to intimidate or provoke violence.

Reply(6)
16
 

San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

