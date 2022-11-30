Read full article on original website
Related
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Full Georgia Senate runoff election results
ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.CLICK HERE FOR FULL GEORGIA RUNOFF RESULTS.The results of the AP VoteCast survey illustrate some of the challenges each candidate faces on Tuesday. Walker will need to turn out a GOP base that wasn't enamored with him to start with, and do it without the more popular Gov. Brian Kemp on...
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
Jan. 6 police officers honored with Congressional Gold Medals
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police officers who risked their lives on January 6 were honored Tuesday on Capitol Hill. The Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police departments were given the Congressional Gold Medal. Chief Robert Contee brought up his memories of the chaos that day and his officers who were beaten and bruised but who […]
Sioux City Journal
Cyber Monday deals raked in billions, What to know about Congress' role in rail strike, and more business news ICYMI
Check out this week's Business Briefs, an encompassing look at top business news this week from the Associated Press, with a special spotlight on national business and the economy. Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation. NEW YORK (AP) — Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday,...
Sioux City Journal
Ricketts confirms he will seek U.S. Senate seat
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that he will apply to fill U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's seat once Sasse resigns in January, confirming suspicions that he would seek the position. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen opened applications for the seat on Monday and will continue taking applicants through Dec. 23....
Sioux City Journal
MINI: According to Donald Trump
THE MINI: I see Donald Trump has put his hat in the ring for president in 2024. My question is, why does he need to? According to him, he is President, and has been since 2020. - Loren Petersen, Cushing, Iowa.
Biden hails U.S. manufacturing's return at TSMC chip plant in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden visited TSMC's (2330.TW) Arizona plant on Tuesday as the Taiwanese chipmaker said it would more than triple its planned investment there to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in American history.
Sioux City Journal
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: All-women team to lead House Democrats
Six women will comprise the Iowa House Democratic leadership team in 2023, the first time in Iowa history an all-women team has led a legislative caucus. Tuesday, House Democrats elected Reps. Sue Cahill of Marshalltown, Heather Matson of Ankeny, Amy Nielsen of North Liberty, and Sharon Steckman of Cerro Gordo County to be assistant leaders, according to a press release from a spokesperson. They join House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights and Minority Whip Lindsay James of Dubuque, who were elected last month.
Sioux City Journal
Things to know today: Religion, gay rights clash at Supreme Court; 'Sesame Street' legend dies; Kennedy Center honors
Today is Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Monday, Dec....
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: There was much value in the Iowa Caucuses
The Iowa Caucuses have always been a bit misunderstood. “What is it you do there?” friends from neighboring states ask. “You break up into groups and if you don’t get enough votes for one candidate, you have to pick another? In a matter of minutes?”. Sure, the...
Sioux City Journal
Trudy Rubin: Putin is trying to wipe out Ukraine from the air, yet the West holds back air defense systems
Imagine if Philadelphia were totally blacked out for a dozen hours daily, with no water or heat and no electricity or cellphone coverage. Imagine if high-rise apartment dwellers, including the elderly and moms with babies, had to lug water and food to upper floors because the elevators weren't working. Imagine if surgeons at local hospitals had to operate by generator, and cars had to drive in total darkness while pedestrians navigated by flashlight.
Comments / 0