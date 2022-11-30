ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Detroit

Full Georgia Senate runoff election results

ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.CLICK HERE FOR FULL GEORGIA RUNOFF RESULTS.The results of the AP VoteCast survey illustrate some of the challenges each candidate faces on Tuesday. Walker will need to turn out a GOP base that wasn't enamored with him to start with, and do it without the more popular Gov. Brian Kemp on...
GEORGIA STATE
DC News Now

Jan. 6 police officers honored with Congressional Gold Medals

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police officers who risked their lives on January 6 were honored Tuesday on Capitol Hill. The Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police departments were given the Congressional Gold Medal. Chief Robert Contee brought up his memories of the chaos that day and his officers who were beaten and bruised but who […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Sioux City Journal

Ricketts confirms he will seek U.S. Senate seat

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that he will apply to fill U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's seat once Sasse resigns in January, confirming suspicions that he would seek the position. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen opened applications for the seat on Monday and will continue taking applicants through Dec. 23....
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

MINI: According to Donald Trump

THE MINI: I see Donald Trump has put his hat in the ring for president in 2024. My question is, why does he need to? According to him, he is President, and has been since 2020. - Loren Petersen, Cushing, Iowa.
CUSHING, IA
Sioux City Journal

CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: All-women team to lead House Democrats

Six women will comprise the Iowa House Democratic leadership team in 2023, the first time in Iowa history an all-women team has led a legislative caucus. Tuesday, House Democrats elected Reps. Sue Cahill of Marshalltown, Heather Matson of Ankeny, Amy Nielsen of North Liberty, and Sharon Steckman of Cerro Gordo County to be assistant leaders, according to a press release from a spokesperson. They join House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights and Minority Whip Lindsay James of Dubuque, who were elected last month.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: There was much value in the Iowa Caucuses

The Iowa Caucuses have always been a bit misunderstood. “What is it you do there?” friends from neighboring states ask. “You break up into groups and if you don’t get enough votes for one candidate, you have to pick another? In a matter of minutes?”. Sure, the...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Trudy Rubin: Putin is trying to wipe out Ukraine from the air, yet the West holds back air defense systems

Imagine if Philadelphia were totally blacked out for a dozen hours daily, with no water or heat and no electricity or cellphone coverage. Imagine if high-rise apartment dwellers, including the elderly and moms with babies, had to lug water and food to upper floors because the elevators weren't working. Imagine if surgeons at local hospitals had to operate by generator, and cars had to drive in total darkness while pedestrians navigated by flashlight.

