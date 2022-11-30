ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Senate holds session on Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner’s impeachment

By Madison Montag, Dennis Owens
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate moved forward with the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after passing several procedural resolutions and settings the stage for a January 2023 trial.

The senate session was scheduled to accommodate and procedurally remove the House’s impeachment of Krasner along party lines. Senators could sit in judgement in January.

“Listen to the evidence and see. I’m interested to see what the House presents and then we’ll make decisions from there,” said Senator Mike Reagan (R-York/Cumberland).

Senator Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) said “This is going to be an interesting time and I hope it’s worth all of this taxpayer money that’s being spent for us to be here.”

The House alleges that Krasner’s soft-on-crime policies have directly led to a spike in violence that endangers Philadelphia residents.

“Over 600 homicides last year in Philly and on track to be more than that this year. What’s going on and how is the DA’s role in that? Is it exacerbating that issue?” said Senator Mike Reagan (R-York/Cumberland).

If Krasner is impeached, it would be the first impeachment since Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen in 1994.

Capitol reporter R.B. Swift covered Larsen’s impeachment and was shocked by the lack of reaction from Larsen.

“It was a very low-key affair. I remember him sitting in the senate chamber there were no fireworks going on,” said Swift.

However, Krasner will not accept the impeachment effort silently.

Krasner claims the outgoing House and incoming Senate don’t have legal authority, that they allege no crimes, and that he is duly elected, calling the impeachment process a political witch-hunt.

“My request to speak the first time: denied. My request to seek the second time: denied,” said Krasner. “There’s been a very very serious effort not only to erase votes and silence people but to silence me.”

Senator Muth says she will endure the impeachment but she wants more.

“Hopefully we get working on the important stuff that should have been done 20 years ago, but fingers crossed,” Muth said.

Krasner says the impeachment effort is Republicans in power going after a duly elected Democrat. Krasner asked what happens when Democrats get to power, hinting that Republicans may need to worry.

