KXLY
Awareness of the Link Between Alcohol, Cancer Is Low
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer is generally low, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Andrew B. Seidenberg, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues analyzed data...
KXLY
Fewer Parents Talking to Child’s Regular Provider About Vaccines
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — One in seven U.S. parents have not talked about vaccines with their child’s regular provider in the past two years, according to the results of a survey released by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.
KXLY
First FDA-Approved Fecal-Based Treatment Helps Fight C. difficile
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the first fecal microbiota treatment, aimed at helping adults battling tough-to-treat Clostridioides difficile infections (CDIs). “Today’s approval of Rebyota is an advance in caring for patients who have recurrent C. difficile infection,” Peter...
KXLY
The ‘Great Resignation’ Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The nationwide shortage of health care professionals — a so-called “Great Resignation” of providers — is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally...
KXLY
Cannabis Use Among Pregnant Women More Likely With Legalization
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Up to 7 percent of pregnant women in the United States report using cannabis, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in the American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse. Kathak Vachhani, from University of Toronto, and colleagues explored how cannabis...
KXLY
CDC Will Test New Areas for Polio in Wastewater
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. health officials will begin testing wastewater for poliovirus in select locations around the country, including possibly at sites in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The testing will happen in communities that have low polio vaccination rates or those with possible connections to New...
KXLY
Health Highlights: Dec. 2, 2022
Few Americans understand alcohol’s impact on cancer. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine. Patients often confused by their doctor’s medical jargon. ‘Positive findings’...
