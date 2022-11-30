Video shows suspected hit-and-run driver running through NW Harris County neighborhood after deadly crash, officials say

Read full article on original website
Woman hit and killed trying to cross street where 'there was no lighting' in Channelview area
There was no lighting in the roadway the 25-year-old was trying to cross, according to a sergeant with Harris County Sheriff's Office. She was also allegedly not at a crosswalk.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County, HCSO says
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County Tuesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma. According to deputies, the crash involved a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler. One person...
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street in Channelview, HCSO says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Channelview Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian crash in the 2000 block of Dell Dale around 10:33 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
2 motorcyclists struck by hit-and-run driver on Highway 36 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A man was taken into custody after two motorcycles were struck during a hit-and-run incident Sunday on Highway 36, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about several motorcycles hit in an...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after man claims he was held hostage at gunpoint, assaulted at apartment complex in Spring
SPRING, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged after deputies say a man claimed he was held hostage in Spring. On Sunday, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to reports of a hostage situation in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road. When deputies arrived, the victim...
Person lying on tracks hit and killed by METRORail red line train near Medical Center, police say
Police said the train operator spotted the person and activated the train's emergency brake, but it did not stop in time.
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
Click2Houston.com
Take a good look: Low-budget thief violently punches, kicks woman outside SE Houston store for $20, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs your help identifying a seemingly heartless crook that beat an innocent woman outside a southeast Houston convenience store, robbing her of $20. The violent crime was captured on video, which has been released to the public. The incident happened...
Family of Harris County Jail inmate hospitalized doesn't believe officers' story after incident
The 48-year-old is a coma after his family was told, to much skepticism, that deputies had to use force against him. There's also word that he might not even be recognized as an inmate death.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot during carjacking outside check cashing business in SW Houston; possible suspect detained after chase: HPD
HOUSTON – A possible shooting suspect has been detained after a short chase, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a PLS Check Cashing business located on Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m. Houston police said one person was transported to the hospital...
Click2Houston.com
Woman driving wrong way on I-10 East Freeway at N. Main airlifted to hospital after crash: Baytown PD
BAYTOWN, Texas – Drivers experienced major delays and standstill traffic for more than seven hours on the I-10 East Freeway at N. Main Tuesday due to a wrong-way crash, according to the Baytown Police Department. Police said a 2020 Toyota Rav4 was going the wrong way on the freeway...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed at NW Harris County motel; suspects fled, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed at an NW Harris County motel Sunday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies with HCSO responded to reports of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the La Quinta hotel in...
Click2Houston.com
$5K reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ homeless man wanted in robbery of north Houston cellphone store: FBI
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dominic McCullough, who is wanted in the alleged armed robbery of a north Houston cellphone store last year. According to authorities, on July 15, 2021, McCullough allegedly walked into the Metro...
18-wheeler crash with vehicle cleared on North Freeway and FM 1960
An 18-wheeler crash on the North Freeway has been cleared after causing major delays Monday afternoon.
fox26houston.com
Married Harris County couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County. It happened around 7 p.m. when deputy constables with Harris Co. Pct. 4 were called to an apartment complex in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Blvd. near Hardy Toll Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. E.
Click2Houston.com
Major 2-vehicle crash on North Freeway southbound at Airline causes traffic delays, TranStar says
HOUSTON – A major crash involving two vehicles on North Freeway southbound at Airline Drive is causing major traffic delays Monday, TranStar says. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route. Find out more information from KPRC 2′s Caroline Brown while watching the video above.
Click2Houston.com
2 people taken to the hospital after shooting in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are now in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the two people were shot on Airport Boulevard near Scott street around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators believe this incident is related to another shooting earlier...
2 People Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Bend County (Fort Bend County, TX)
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported a hit-and-run accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 36 at around 4:30 p.m. According to the officials, an SUV had collided with two motorcycles and attempted to flee the scene.
Investigation underway after boy gets hold of gun, shoots at 5-year-old in NE Houston, police say
Houston police said three people have been detained for questioning after an 8-year-old boy got access to a gun and fired at the 5-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Suspect accused of indecency with a child remains on the run, police say
HOUSTON – Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are still seeking information on a suspect accused of indecency with a child by contact. Police said it happened on March 15, 2021 in the 3100 block of West Little York Road in the Acres Homes area. According to police, the suspect,...
