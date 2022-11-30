Dallas-based chain Cantina Laredo selling family packs of tamales this holiday season: Here’s how to get yours

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cantina Laredo is offering family packs of tamales this holiday season. Tamales are a huge staple in a lot of Hispanic households.

A tamale is made out of corn “masa” which is almost like a dough texture. It is usually filled with pork filling or chicken and in many households, they can also be made with green chile, beans and so much more!

These might be a bit difficult to master if you want to make them from home, but Cantina Laredo offers tamale-making classes for large groups and corporate events.

Cantina Laredo is based out of Dallas, with several locations throughout the country. Here in the DFW area, they have locations in Addison and Frisco and offer great gourmet, modern Mexican food.

Cantina Laredo makes their signature tamales.

