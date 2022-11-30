ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas-based chain Cantina Laredo selling family packs of tamales this holiday season: Here’s how to get yours

By Stephanie Mendez, Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5xie_0jSg0mJD00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cantina Laredo is offering family packs of tamales this holiday season. Tamales are a huge staple in a lot of Hispanic households.

A tamale is made out of corn “masa” which is almost like a dough texture. It is usually filled with pork filling or chicken and in many households, they can also be made with green chile, beans and so much more!

These might be a bit difficult to master if you want to make them from home, but Cantina Laredo offers tamale-making classes for large groups and corporate events.

Cantina Laredo is based out of Dallas, with several locations throughout the country. Here in the DFW area, they have locations in Addison and Frisco and offer great gourmet, modern Mexican food.

Watch the video player above to see how Cantina Laredo makes their signature tamales.

Learn more about Cantina Laredo by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

First Look: Bizzy Burger Enters the Dallas Burger Wars

America’s hunger for delectable portable meals on a bun will never change, but the people who make them and the way we consume them just might. Mark Brzezinski, who helped put Pei Wei and Velvet Taco on the map, recruited Larry Lavine (founder of Chili's franchise), and the two joined forces to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar fast food industry with their new concept Bizzy Burger.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco

The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Londoner's Mockingbird Station Location Offers British Comfort Food, Soccer and Plenty of Booze

The space that once housed longtime Mockingbird Station pub Trinity Hall is now home to The Londoner. A British-style neighborhood pub, The Londoner has two other locations, in Addison and Colleyville. The Mockingbird Station locale has all the same earmarks: a vast selection of beers, signature cocktails, wines, whiskeys and scotches. The scotch list is impressive, with anything from a $13 pour of Glenmorangie 10 to a $100 glass of 30-year-aged Glenfiddich and a bunch in between.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KDAF

WATCH: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade

Dallas' holiday event of the year is about to go down on Saturday, December 3 as the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking the streets and screens of Texas by storm.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas-Based Keeks Designer Handbags Recommends Something for Everyone On Your Holiday Gift List

This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Christmas morning is right around the corner and it’s time to start making those holiday shopping lists. When you want to give the gift of luxury this holiday season, look no further than the local, Dallas-based, and woman-owned business Keeks Designer Handbags. Arguably one of the best-kept secrets in the area, Keeks offers authentic, pre-loved designer handbags, shoes, and accessories. You can shop online or in person at their 10,000-square-foot handbag haven in Plano.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold

If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer and Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was the seller’s agent. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing. Through our digging, we knew all about it, of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record-high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Portillo's Beef Bus Redux

As everyone and their brother knows by now, especially if your brother is from Chicagoland, Portillo’s is finally opening up shop in North Texas at the end of the year in The Colony. In order to drum up interest, hype and hunger, Portillo’s has sent its Beef Bus to various spots around town for the last few months, serving up a limited menu of mini Italian beef sandwiches and, of course, Chicago-style hot dogs.
THE COLONY, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy