Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Despite Challenges, Tennessee’s Defense Keeps Getting Better
Defense is the identity of Tennessee’s basketball program. It doesn’t take long listening to eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes or anyone else involved with the program to figure that out. Assistant coach Rod Clark says Tennessee players “are going to guard. If they don’t, it is going to...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Quite the achievement
Let the critics moan and howl about the state of Tennessee football. Let them toot their horns and bang the drums, looking for every crack in the facade to take to task. Last week, you heard them all and loudly. When South Carolina blew out the Vols unexpectedly, there were some hardcore Vol fans ready two write off the whole season as a failure.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Conference Championship Rooting Guide
Tennessee football is at home this weekend as Georgia represents the SEC East in Atlanta. That doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of games that will affect Tennessee’s bowl game destination. This rooting guide is solely targeted for what would send Tennessee to the best bowl game available....
rockytopinsider.com
How Tennessee Football Fared Against the Spread This Regular Season
With the Tennessee Football regular season now in the rearview mirror, it’s a great time to look back on the 12-game stretch and the betting lines that came with it. While sports betting and gambling aren’t for everyone, the spread does give a good sense of how Tennessee stacked up against extended expectations over the 12-game stretch.
utsports.com
Sean Carlson Agrees To Contract Extension Through 2028
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a phenomenal debut season leading the Vols and Lady Vols on the cross country course, Tennessee head coach and director of cross country/distance Sean Carlson has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027-28 athletic season. "In Sean's introductory press conference, he emphasized his commitment...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Drops Hendon Hooker Heisman Hype Video
With the 2022 Heisman Ceremony around the corner, the Tennessee football department is making sure that quarterback Hendon Hooker’s case is known around the nation. Despite suffering a season-ending injury in the penultimate game of the season, Hooker was the quarterback that took Tennessee from nothing to something over the course of his two years in Knoxville, leading to a Heisman-esque run in 2022.
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Tight End Miles Campbell Set to Enter Transfer Portal
Tennessee tight end Miles Campbell is set to enter the transfer portal, according to a tweet from himself on Thursday afternoon. Campbell is the third Tennessee player to enter the portal following wide receivers Jimmy Calloway and Jimmy Holiday on Wednesday. “The past 2 years here have been a great...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football December Transfer Portal Tracker
The college football transfer portal will officially open up on Monday, Dec. 5, paving the way for a massive shake-up to team rosters around the country. Since the end of the regular season last Saturday, players have already been announcing their intent to enter the portal with the hope of finding greener pastures on the other side.
wvlt.tv
Alcoa becomes first high school in Tennessee to win 8 football championships in a row
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa High School made state history Friday, winning its eighth football championship in a row. It’s the 21st overall championship win for the Tornadoes and the first for long time defensive coordinator and first year Head Coach Brian Nix. Alcoa ends the year 14-1 after beating East Nashville 45-26.
WBIR
The Great Fiesta Bowl Hype
The month-long gap between the Vols winning the 1998 SEC Championship and the 1999 National Championship was a wild time for those in Knoxville. Here's a look back.
rockytopinsider.com
SEC Basketball Replacing Big 12 Challenge With ACC Challenge
The SEC and ACC announced a basketball partnership that will begin in the 2023-24 season. The ACC/SEC Challenge will take place both in men’s and women’s basketball and ESPN will broadcast the games. “We are excited women’s and men’s basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete with...
wvlt.tv
West Rebels roll to second state football championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An incredible journey for Knoxville West culminated with A Class-5A state championship Friday night. Along the way, the Rebels defeated Blount County powers Alcoa and Maryville as well as defending 5-A champ Powell in nthe State Semi’s. The win over Page was microcosm of the...
wvlt.tv
Vol legend speaks to state-bound Anderson Co. football team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our previews of area teams playing for a state football championship continues with Davey Gillum’s Anderson Co. Mavericks. Gillum played on the AC team that made it to the state semi’s 26 years ago. Now the same program he coaches, is one win away from its first ever state championship and his players couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
WATE
TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee
From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
This Is The Best Pie In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Tennessee.
Former Tennessee sheriff recalls ‘Cocaine Bear’ case
The story of a black bear finding cocaine dropped from the sky has Knoxville ties dating back to 1985, and is being adapted into a movie called "Cocaine Bear."
WYSH AM 1380
Local Sports Update: Dragons sweep XTown Showdown, Roundball Round 1; Mav football prepares to finish historic season
Clinton 53 Anderson County 50…In each team’s District 4AAA opener, the Lady Mavs largely controlled the first half of action, but in the second half, Clinton rallied to take the lead, then held off a late charge by AC to snap its two-game losing streak. Allie York paced Clinton (3-2, 1-0) with 13 points while Bailey Burroughs tallied 10, and three other Lady Dragons scored at least 8. Anderson County (2-4, 0-1) was led by the duo of Emily Mustard, who scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half, and Jaelynn Bullock, whose 19 points included 13 made free throws.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Wednesday morning. Officials responded to the crash close to Greystone Summit Boulevard and Solway Road intersection at around 10 a.m.
Comments / 0