New Haven, CT

Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
Daily Voice

Police Respond To 2 Thefts From North White Plains Stop & Shop In 2 Days

Lightning struck twice at a Westchester County Stop & Shop, as police responded to two thefts from the store in two days, police said. The first larceny happened on Monday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway after an employee reported that a man had left the store on foot after producing a receipt indicating that he had only paid for some of his items, according to North Castle Police.
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Daily Voice

2 Stamford 25-Year-Olds Killed In Hit-Run, Police Say

Two 25-year-old Fairfield County residents were killed in a crosswalk by an alleged hit-and-run driver. The incident took place in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street. The initial investigation revealed that two pedestrians, both 25-year-old Stamford residents, who were believed...
WTNH

PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
milfordmirror.com

‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company

Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
