Video Shows Waterbury Bus Stop Arrest Of Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Christopher Francisquini
Dramatic bodycam footage showing the bus stop capture of the 31-year-old Connecticut dad accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter has been released by authorities (scroll for video). Christopher Francisquini, of Naugatuck, is seen calmly standing at a bus stop on Meadow Street in Waterbury, wearing a ski mask...
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
35-Year-Old Local Woman Charge With DUI After Driving Through Construction Zone In Meriden
A 35-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested for driving under the influence after driving through a construction zone that was blocked. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Meriden on I-691. Natasha Cabrera, of Meriden, was arrested after she drove onto an...
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Break-In At Middle Island Home
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island. Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection with the October 2021 break-in at a home in Middle Island.
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
Police Respond To 2 Thefts From North White Plains Stop & Shop In 2 Days
Lightning struck twice at a Westchester County Stop & Shop, as police responded to two thefts from the store in two days, police said. The first larceny happened on Monday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway after an employee reported that a man had left the store on foot after producing a receipt indicating that he had only paid for some of his items, according to North Castle Police.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
News 12
Police: 14-year-old in Fairfield facing charges for posting threat on TikTok
A 14-year-old in Fairfield is facing charges for posting concerning videos on TikTok, according to police. Tomlinson Middle School sounded the alarm on the posts Thursday. Police got involved and carried out an investigation. Police confirm there was no credible threat.
2 Stamford 25-Year-Olds Killed In Hit-Run, Police Say
Two 25-year-old Fairfield County residents were killed in a crosswalk by an alleged hit-and-run driver. The incident took place in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street. The initial investigation revealed that two pedestrians, both 25-year-old Stamford residents, who were believed...
PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
Arrest Made In Death Of Middletown Man Run Over Multiple Times After Parking Lot Fight
Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of running over and killing another man in Central Jersey. Marvin Tyler, 32, of Sayreville, has been charged in connection with the death of Jason Freeman, 36, which occurred earlier this week in Old Bridge, authorities said on Friday, Dec. 2. Freeman was killed...
milfordmirror.com
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
Defendant in West Haven trial guilty of fraud, conspiracy
John Trasacco was found guilty after days of testimony from West Haven officials, federal agents and Michael DiMassa, a former CT lawmaker.
Bridgeport man's thumb bitten off during road rage incident
A road rage incident in Bridgeport has left a man with a gruesome injury.
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
Armed carjacking ends in East Hartford with 2 in custody
EAST HARTFORD — Two suspects were apprehended after police say a vehicle stolen in a Wethersfield armed carjacking was found in East Hartford. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said Wethersfield police informed local officers that the stolen vehicle — a white Maserati SUV — had been spotted in town.
Two pedestrians killed after hit-and-run crash in Stamford
Two pedestrians were killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the road Saturday morning.
Waterbury man charged with stealing pandemic unemployment benefits
Harrington is accused of using real identifying information of people without their prior knowledge to submit fraudulent applications for unemployment assistance. The post Waterbury man charged with stealing pandemic unemployment benefits appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New Details Released After Crash That Killed Sergeant, 53, From Mahopac Due To Retire In Months
New details have been released after a longtime police officer and Hudson Valley resident was killed in a multi-vehicle Westchester crash. Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Putnam County who lived in Mahopac, age 53, was due to retire in nine months. He leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 14 and 20.
